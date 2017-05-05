Cardinal Newman boys tennis topped in state championship

The Cardinal Newman boys tennis team fell to Porter-Gaud 5-0 Friday afternoon in the Class 3A SCISA state championship in windy conditions at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter.
That gives the Cyclones (13-3) 17 state titles in the past 23 years and three in a row.
The Cardinals were unable to pick up a set in the five single matches.
PORTER-GUAD 5, CARDINAL NEWMAN 0
Singles: Brant Fenno (PG) def. Max Miller, 6-0, 6-1; Manning Snyder (PG) def. Andrei Bolshakov, 6-1, 6-3; Alex des Francs (PG) def. Thomas Liebenow, 6-3, 6-1; Jack Kammerer (PG) def. Miguel Sy, 6-0, 6-1; Lucius Harvin (PG) def. Victor Camps, 6-0, 6-1.
