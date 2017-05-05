Friday’s Midlands high school scores, playoff schedules

High schools
Boys Soccer
Dutch Fork 1, Summerville 0
Goals: DF: Robert Gardiner. Keepers: DF: Grayson Horton. S: Henry Butterworth. Records: DF: 15-7 (7-5). S: 7-13-1 (5-9).
Chapin 8, Crestwood 1
Goals: CH: Matthew Barton, Tyler Martin 2, Andrew Gallagher, Cooper Woodham, Nader Almassari, Jon Humphries 2
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Friday
Class 5A
Dutch Fork 1, Summerville 0
River Bluff 5, Fort Dorchester 0
Class 4A
Chapin 8, Crestwood 1
Dreher 1, Hilton Head 1 (Dreher 5-4 PK)
Saturday
Class 4A
A.C. Flora vs. Dreher, 6 p.m. Bolden Stadium
Class 3A
Brookland-Cayce at Bluffton
SCISA 3A
Monday
Wilson Hall at Cardinal Newman
Heathwood Hall at Pinewood Prep
First Baptist at Hammond
Baseball
River Bluff 12, Summerville 0
W: Stephen Kight. L: Daniel Lloyd. Hitters: RB: Aaron Adams 3-4, 2 RBI's; Patrick Manley 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI's, Jackson Hannon 2-3, 2B, RBI.
Batesburg-Leesville 3, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 1
W: Tristan Wheeler. Hitters: BL: Parker Eargle 2-3; Chase Rikard 2-3 RBI; Cameron Peterson 2-3
Playoff Schedule
Friday
Class 5A
River Bluff 12, Summerville 0 (5)
Lexington 10, Dutch Fork 2
Class 4A
A.C. Flora 12, Beaufort 2 (5)
Class 3A
Mid-Carolina 9, Powdersville 2
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville 3, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 1
Saturday
Class 5A
River Bluff at Lexington, 2 p.m.
Summerville at Dutch Fork, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Colleton County at A.C. Flora, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Saluda at Mid-Carolina, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville at Latta
SCISA
Best-of-3 series
Semifinals
Ben Lippen vs. Laurence Manning
Monday: at Ben Lippen
Tuesday: at Laurence Manning
Thursday: at Ben Lippen, if necessary
Cardinal Newman vs. Wilson Hall
Monday: at Wilson Hall
Tuesday: at Cardinal Newman
Thursday at Wilson Hall, if necessary
Girls soccer
Brookland-Cayce 0, Bluffton 0
BC wins 3-0 in penalty kicks scored by Catherine Mack Bri Mack and Elizabeth McGee .
Chapin 6, Myrtle Beach 0
Goals: C: Sara Taylor, Salley Slice, Rachel Cosby(2), Jordan Whiteside, Malori Lescene.
Lexington 2, James Island 0
Goals: L: Mary Katherine Waters, Callaway Grady.
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Friday
Class 5A
Lexington 2, James Island 0
Wando 5, River Bluff 4
Class 4A
Chapin 6, Myrtle Beach 0
Hilton Head 4, Dreher 1
Class 3A
Brookland-Cayce 0, Bluffton 0 (BC 3-0 PK)
Class 2A
Academic Magnet 11, Saluda 1
Batesburg-Leesville, The Governor’s School 0
Monday
Class 5A
Wando at Lexington
Class 4A
Hilton Head at Chapin
Class 3A
Bishop England at Brookland-Cayce
SCISA 3A
Tuesday
Northwood at Cardinal Newman
Hammond at Pinewood Prep
Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud
Ashley Hall at Ben Lippen
Softball
Playoff schedule
Friday
Class 3A
Dillon 3, Gilbert 2
Class 2A
Barnwell 6, Batesburg-Leesville 1
Saturday
Class 5A
White Knoll at Conway, 3 p.m.
Class 4A
Lugoff-Elgin at Beaufort, 2 p.m.
Monday
Class 3A
Gilbert at Aynor/Hanahan loser
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville at Latta/Andrews loser
Boys Tennis
Porter-Gaud 5, Cardinal Newman 0
Singles: Brant Fenno (PG) def. Max Miller, 6-0, 6-1; Manning Snyder (PG) def. Andrei Bolshakov, 6-1, 6-3; Alex des Francs (PG) def. Thomas Liebenow, 6-3, 6-1; Jack Kammerer (PG) def. Miguel Sy, 6-0, 6-1; Lucius Harvin (PG) def. Victor Camps, 6-0, 6-1.
A.C. Flora 4, Myrtle Beach 3
Singles: John Cahill (MB) def Lukas McClamrock (ACF) 5-7,6-3,1-0; Zach Kirkland (ACF) def Josh Walker (MB) 6-4,7-5; Rivers Cahill (MB) def Hal Fant (ACF) 6-0,6-3; Alex Echols (ACF) def WJ Vaught (MB) 5-7,6-3,1-0; Michael Davis (ACF) def Carson Deurk (MB) 6-3,6-0. Doubles: Cahill/Walker ( MB) def McClamrock/Talley Moorman (ACF), 6-7, 4-3 (ret); Kirkland / Robert Echols (ACF) def Ryan Burch/Bailey Morrow (MB). 6-2,6-2
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Friday
Class 5A
Socastee 4, Irmo 1
Class 4A
A.C. Flora 4, Myrtle Beach 3
Class 3A
Bishop England 6, Brookland-Cayce 0
Monday
Class 4A
Hilton Head at A.C. Flora
SCISA Playoff Schedule
Class 3A
Friday
State Championship
At Palmetto Tennis Center
Porter-Gaud 5, Cardinal Newman 0
