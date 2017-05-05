High School Sports

May 05, 2017 11:34 PM

Friday’s Midlands high school scores, playoff schedules

Staff Reports

High schools

Boys Soccer

Dutch Fork 1, Summerville 0

Goals: DF: Robert Gardiner. Keepers: DF: Grayson Horton. S: Henry Butterworth. Records: DF: 15-7 (7-5). S: 7-13-1 (5-9).

Chapin 8, Crestwood 1

Goals: CH: Matthew Barton, Tyler Martin 2, Andrew Gallagher, Cooper Woodham, Nader Almassari, Jon Humphries 2

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Friday

Class 5A

Dutch Fork 1, Summerville 0

River Bluff 5, Fort Dorchester 0

Class 4A

Chapin 8, Crestwood 1

Dreher 1, Hilton Head 1 (Dreher 5-4 PK)

Saturday

Class 4A

A.C. Flora vs. Dreher, 6 p.m. Bolden Stadium

Class 3A

Brookland-Cayce at Bluffton

SCISA 3A

Monday

Wilson Hall at Cardinal Newman

Heathwood Hall at Pinewood Prep

First Baptist at Hammond

Baseball

River Bluff 12, Summerville 0

W: Stephen Kight. L: Daniel Lloyd. Hitters: RB: Aaron Adams 3-4, 2 RBI's; Patrick Manley 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI's, Jackson Hannon 2-3, 2B, RBI.

Batesburg-Leesville 3, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 1

W: Tristan Wheeler. Hitters: BL: Parker Eargle 2-3; Chase Rikard 2-3 RBI; Cameron Peterson 2-3

Playoff Schedule

Friday

Class 5A

River Bluff 12, Summerville 0 (5)

Lexington 10, Dutch Fork 2

Class 4A

A.C. Flora 12, Beaufort 2 (5)

Class 3A

Mid-Carolina 9, Powdersville 2

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville 3, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 1

Saturday

Class 5A

River Bluff at Lexington, 2 p.m.

Summerville at Dutch Fork, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Colleton County at A.C. Flora, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Saluda at Mid-Carolina, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville at Latta

SCISA

Best-of-3 series

Semifinals

Ben Lippen vs. Laurence Manning

Monday: at Ben Lippen

Tuesday: at Laurence Manning

Thursday: at Ben Lippen, if necessary

Cardinal Newman vs. Wilson Hall

Monday: at Wilson Hall

Tuesday: at Cardinal Newman

Thursday at Wilson Hall, if necessary

Girls soccer

Brookland-Cayce 0, Bluffton 0

BC wins 3-0 in penalty kicks scored by Catherine Mack Bri Mack and Elizabeth McGee .

Chapin 6, Myrtle Beach 0

Goals: C: Sara Taylor, Salley Slice, Rachel Cosby(2), Jordan Whiteside, Malori Lescene.

Lexington 2, James Island 0

Goals: L: Mary Katherine Waters, Callaway Grady.

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Friday

Class 5A

Lexington 2, James Island 0

Wando 5, River Bluff 4

Class 4A

Chapin 6, Myrtle Beach 0

Hilton Head 4, Dreher 1

Class 3A

Brookland-Cayce 0, Bluffton 0 (BC 3-0 PK)

Class 2A

Academic Magnet 11, Saluda 1

Batesburg-Leesville, The Governor’s School 0

Monday

Class 5A

Wando at Lexington

Class 4A

Hilton Head at Chapin

Class 3A

Bishop England at Brookland-Cayce

SCISA 3A

Tuesday

Northwood at Cardinal Newman

Hammond at Pinewood Prep

Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud

Ashley Hall at Ben Lippen

Softball

Playoff schedule

Friday

Class 3A

Dillon 3, Gilbert 2

Class 2A

Barnwell 6, Batesburg-Leesville 1

Saturday

Class 5A

White Knoll at Conway, 3 p.m.

Class 4A

Lugoff-Elgin at Beaufort, 2 p.m.

Monday

Class 3A

Gilbert at Aynor/Hanahan loser

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville at Latta/Andrews loser

Boys Tennis

Porter-Gaud 5, Cardinal Newman 0

Singles: Brant Fenno (PG) def. Max Miller, 6-0, 6-1; Manning Snyder (PG) def. Andrei Bolshakov, 6-1, 6-3; Alex des Francs (PG) def. Thomas Liebenow, 6-3, 6-1; Jack Kammerer (PG) def. Miguel Sy, 6-0, 6-1; Lucius Harvin (PG) def. Victor Camps, 6-0, 6-1.

A.C. Flora 4, Myrtle Beach 3

Singles: John Cahill (MB) def Lukas McClamrock (ACF) 5-7,6-3,1-0; Zach Kirkland (ACF) def Josh Walker (MB) 6-4,7-5; Rivers Cahill (MB) def Hal Fant (ACF) 6-0,6-3; Alex Echols (ACF) def WJ Vaught (MB) 5-7,6-3,1-0; Michael Davis (ACF) def Carson Deurk (MB) 6-3,6-0. Doubles: Cahill/Walker ( MB) def McClamrock/Talley Moorman (ACF), 6-7, 4-3 (ret); Kirkland / Robert Echols (ACF) def Ryan Burch/Bailey Morrow (MB). 6-2,6-2

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Friday

Class 5A

Socastee 4, Irmo 1

Class 4A

A.C. Flora 4, Myrtle Beach 3

Class 3A

Bishop England 6, Brookland-Cayce 0

Monday

Class 4A

Hilton Head at A.C. Flora

SCISA Playoff Schedule

Class 3A

Friday

State Championship

At Palmetto Tennis Center

Porter-Gaud 5, Cardinal Newman 0

