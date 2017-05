More Videos

1:30 Lexington baseball headed to lower state title game

3:19 Marcus Lattimore embracing role as head coach

1:51 Ellis Hawkins' memory lives on with Westwood football team

1:40 Versatile Bryce Thompson glad to be back at Dutch Fork

1:09 A.C. Flora comes up short in boys lacrosse title game

0:30 Chapin loses to Bishop England in girls lacrosse final

1:39 Spring Valley's Channing Tindall talks football

1:46 Chapin girls lacrosse happy to be playing at home for title

2:03 Collin Drafts coming up to speed with A.C. Flora football program

1:28 Gilbert's Wall of Fame pays tribute to past baseball players

1:55 Savannah Hillmeyer discusses decision to swim at South Carolina