Photos: Lexington vs River Bluff baseball

Lexington players salute to their fans after their playoff win over the River Bluff Gators.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
River Bluff players congratulate teammate Jackson Hannon (4) as he makes his way home after hitting a two run homer during their playoff game against the Lexington Wildcats.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Patrick Manly (6) throws an underhanded pitch during the Gators' playoff game against the Lexington Wildcats.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Patrick Manly (6) throws an underhanded pitch during the Gators' playoff game against the Lexington Wildcats.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Aaron Adams (7) makes it back to first base safely after Lexington's Chase Crouch (4) misses a throw from a teammate during their playoff game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Aaron Adams (7) makes it back to first base safely after Lexington's Chase Crouch (4) misses a throw from a teammate during their playoff game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Lexington out-fielder David Jacobs (15) eyes the sky before making a play on a fly ball during the Wildcats' playoff game against the River Bluff Gators.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Lexington's Jonathan Howlett throws a pitch during the Wildcat's playoff game against the River Bluff Gators.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Hunter Jackson (4) reacts to being ruled as out after his first base attempt during the Gators' playoff game against the Lexington Wildcats.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Lexington players watch their teammates on the field from the dugout during the Wildcats' playoff game against the River Bluff Gators.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Lexington players meet at the mound to discuss a gameplan during their playoff game against the River Bluff Gators.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Jackson Hannon (4) lunges towards first base before being base tagged by Lexington's Chase Crouch (4) during their playoff match-up.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Devin Shull is tagged out as he slides into home plate during the Gators' playoff game against the Lexington Wildcats.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Lexington's Dalton Lansdowne (3) base tags out River Bluff's Cameron Cribb (9) as he attempts to slide into second base.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Lexington's Nathan Roof (20) throws a pitch during the Wildcat's playoff game against the River Bluff Gators.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
River Bluff meets at the pitching mound to discuss pitching during their playoff game against the Lexington Wildcats.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
River Bluff players watch their teammates on the field from the dugout during the Gators' playoff game against the Lexington Wildcats.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Lexington's Cole Lemacks at bat during the Wildcat's playoff game against River Bluff.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's shortstop Walker McDowell (5) tags out Lexington's Dalton Lansdowne (3) after his attempt at a base steal during their playoff game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
River Bluff pitcher Hunter Garris (16) throws to first baseman Cameron Cribb (9) in attempt to catch Lexington's Dalton Lansdowne (3) off guard as he leads-off of first base during their playoff match-up.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Lexington players attempt to distract the River Bluff pitcher during their playoff game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com