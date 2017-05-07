Heathwood Hall girls win SCISA track and field title

Rachael Whittaker and Maryah Nasir won a combined seven events in helping Heathwood Hall to the SCISA 3A girls track and field championship Saturday.
The Highlanders finished with a score of 133 and edged Ashley Hall by eight points. It was Heathwood’s first title since 2009.
The Highlanders finished runner-up the past four years.
Whittaker, Winthrop signee, won the 100, 200, 100 hurdles and triple jump, while Nasir took first in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.
Heathwood’s Nadia Deas won the long jump, and Idalia Hanna (discus) and Louise Tester (pole vault) were second in their events.
Other Midlands girls winners were Hammond’s Cleo Ogburu (discus) and Ben Lippen’s 4x100 team of Mary Grace Deboer, Erin Taylor, Adeline Cagle and Malayah Montgomery.
In the boys’ competitions, Hammond’s Michael Ogburu won the 100 and 200 to help the Skyhawks to a third-place finish. Ben Lippen was fourth. The Falcons’ 4x100 relay team of Jalen Montgomery, Kyle Wrightm Prescott Jefferson and Ryan Fleming took first.
Heathwood Hall’s Josh Caldwell won the high jump, and the Highlanders’ Lane Clarkson won the pole vault. Cardinal Newman’s Emmanuel Cunningham took first in the 400.
SCISA 3A GIRLS
Team scores: Heathwood Hall 133; Ashley Hall 125; Porter-Gaud 94; Wilson Hall 44; Ben Lippen 36; Northwood 35; Hammond 31; Pinewood Prep 14; Orangeburg Prep 12; Cardinal Newman 2
SCISA 3A BOYS
Team scores: Porter-Gaud 124; Wilson Hall 104; Hammond 58; Ben Lippen 55; Pinewood Prep 45; Orangeburg Prep 39; Heathwood Hall 36; Cardinal Newman 34; Laurence Manning 15; Augusta Christian 13
SCISA A/2A GIRLS
Team scores: Palmetto Christian 132; Thomas Sumter 107; Spartanburg Day 83; Spartanburg Christian 48; Cambridge Academy 32; Faith Christian 10; Robert E. Lee 10; Mead Hall 10; Calhoun Academy 8; Carolina Academy 6; Shannon Forest 4; Williamsburg Academy 2; Pee Dee Academy 2
SCISA A/2A BOYS
Team scores: Palmetto Christian 96; Spartanburg Christian 92; Bethesda Day 74; Thomas Sumter 54; Wardlaw Academy 30; Trinity-Byrnes 24; Greenwood Christian 19; Mead Hall 18; Newberry Academy 18; Faith Christian 15; Williamsburg Academy 10; Carolina Academy 10; St. Andrews 9; Shannon Forest 7; Calhoun Academy 6; Pee Dee Academy 6; Hilton Head Prep 4; James Island 4; Robert E. Lee 2; Spartanburg Day 1
