May 07, 2017

Saturday’s Midlands scores, playoff schedules

Staff Reports

High Schools

Baseball

A.C. Flora 4, Colleton County 1

W: Caleb Speedy. L: Lake Boseman Hitters: CC: Reese Penifield 1-3 RBI. ACF: Jonnie Hernandez 1-2 HR, 2 RBI; Willis Bethea 2-3

Dutch Fork 8, Summerville 4

W: Ty Olenchuk L: Graham McCurray. Hitters: S: Johnny Watts 2-4 2 RBI; Daniel Lloy 2-4 RBI. DF: Kyle Ecton 2-3 RBI; Crosby Jones 12 2 RBI; Hugh Ryan 1-2 RBI; Taylor Wiggins 2-3 RBI.

Playoff Schedule

Saturday

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Seneca 7, Mid-Carolina 2

Class 2A

Latta 7, Batesburg-Leesville 0

Monday

Class 5A

River Bluff at Dutch Fork, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Powdersville at Mid-Carolina

Class 2A

Buford at Batesburg-Leesville

Wednesday

Class 5A

River Bluff//Dutch Fork winner at Lexington

Class 4A

Colleton County/Hilton Head winner at A.C. Flora, 5 p.m.

SCISA

Best-of-3 series

Semifinals

Ben Lippen vs. Laurence Manning

May 8: at Ben Lippen

May 9: at Laurence Manning

May 10: at Ben Lippen, if necessary

Cardinal Newman vs. Wilson Hall

May 8: at Wilson Hall

May 9: at Cardinal Newman

May 10: at Wilson Hall, if necessary

Boys Soccer

Chapin 1, Myrtle Beach 0

Goal: Andrew Gallagher

Dreher 1, A.C. Flora 0 (OT)

Goal: Ian Devli.

Wando 2, Dutch Fork 0

Goals: W: Charlie Marino (2). Records: W: 25-0 (14-0). DF: 15-8 (7-5).

River Bluff 2, Socastee 1 (OT)

Goals: RB: Preston Floyd, Westen Wingard.

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Saturday

Class 4A

Class 3A

Bluffton 5, Brookland-Cayce 1

Tuesday

Lower State Championships

Class 5A

Wando at River Bluff

Class 4A

Dreher at Chapin

SCISA 3A

Monday

Wilson Hall at Cardinal Newman

Heathwood Hall at Pinewood Prep

First Baptist at Hammond

Girls Soccer

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Lower State Championships

Monday

Class 5A

Wando at Lexington

Class 4A

Hilton Head at Chapin

Class 3A

Bishop England at Brookland-Cayce

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville at Academic Magnet

SCISA 3A

Tuesday

Northwood at Cardinal Newman

Hammond at Pinewood Prep

Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud

Ashley Hall at Ben Lippen

Softball

Lugoff-Elgin 13, Beaufort 1

W: Bailey Douglas. L: Mc Summer. Hitters: LE: Sophie Holland: 4-4, HR, RBI, Run; Erica Rawl: 3-4, HR, 2 RBI’s, 3 Runs; Kelly Graham: 2-5, HR, 3 RBI’s, Run; Bailey Douglas: 2-5, HR, 4 RBI’s, 2 Runs; Kaley Goerlich: 2-5, HR, RBI, Run. B: Savannah Mullen: 1-3, HR, RBI, Run.

White Knoll 6, Conway 0

W: Andrea Lyon. L: N. Hemingway. Hitters: WK: Hannah Goodwin 2-2; Ariel Johnson 1-2; Madison Miller HR.

Playoff schedule

Saturday

Class 5A

Class 4A

Monday

Class 5A

White Knoll at Ashley Ridge

Class 4A

Lugoff-Elgin at Hartsville

Class 3A

Gilbert at Aynor

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville at Andrews

Boys Tennis

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Monday

Lower State Championship

Class 4A

Hilton Head at A.C. Flora

Late Friday

Baseball

Batesburg-Leesville 3, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 1

W: Tristan Wheeler. Hitters: BL: Parker Eargle 2-3; Chase Rikard 2-3 RBI; Cameron Peterson 2-3

Boys Soccer

Chapin 8, Crestwood 1

Goals: CH: Matthew Barton, Tyler Martin 2, Andrew Gallagher, Cooper Woodham, Nader Almassari, Jon Humphries 2

Boys Tennis

A.C. Flora 4, Myrtle Beach 3

Singles: John Cahill (MB) def Lukas McClamrock (ACF) 5-7,6-3,1-0; Zach Kirkland (ACF) def Josh Walker (MB) 6-4,7-5; Rivers Cahill (MB) def Hal Fant (ACF) 6-0,6-3; Alex Echols (ACF) def WJ Vaught (MB) 5-7,6-3,1-0; Michael Davis (ACF) def Carson Deurk (MB) 6-3,6-0. Doubles: Cahill/Walker ( MB) def McClamrock/Talley Moorman (ACF), 6-7, 4-3 (ret); Kirkland / Robert Echols (ACF) def Ryan Burch/Bailey Morrow (MB). 6-2,6-2.

BASEBALL

COLLEGE

LATE FRIDAY

LSU

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Smith 3b

4

0

0

0

0

0

Freeman 2b

4

0

1

0

1

0

Deichmann rf

4

0

0

0

1

1

Coomes 1b

2

0

0

0

2

0

Slaughter pr-1b

1

0

0

0

0

1

Robertson ss

4

1

3

1

0

0

Duplantis lf

3

0

0

0

0

0

Romero dh

3

0

0

0

1

0

Papierski c

3

1

2

0

1

0

Watson cf

3

0

1

0

1

1

TOTALS

32

2

7

1

7

3

USC

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Olson rf

4

0

0

0

0

1

Tolbert 2b

4

0

1

0

0

0

Cortes lf

4

0

0

0

0

1

Bride 3b

4

1

1

0

0

1

Hogan 1b

3

0

0

0

0

0

Williams 1b

1

0

0

0

0

0

Hopkins cf

3

1

1

0

0

0

Destino dh

1

1

1

1

2

0

Blair pr

0

0

0

0

0

0

Jones c

2

0

0

0

0

1

Row ph

0

0

0

0

0

0

Cullen c

0

0

0

0

0

0

Stokes ss

3

0

1

2

0

1

TOTALS

29

3

5

3

2

5

USC

030

000

000

3

LSU

000

011

000

2

E — Hogan(3); Williams(5). DP — USC 1; LSU 1. LOB — USC 2; LSU 11. 2B — Freeman(10). HR — Robertson(5). HBP — Duplantis. SH — Row(4); Smith(3). SB — Destino(3); Papierski(4); Watson(7).

LSU

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Lange, L 5-5

9

5

3

3

2

5

USC

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Crowe

4 1/3

5

2

2

3

0

Reagan, W 5-1

3

1

0

0

1

2

Johnson, S 8

1 2/3

1

0

0

3

1

WP — Crowe(5); Lange(7). HBP — by Johnson (Duplantis). Umpires — HP: Tony Walsh 1B: Ryan Morehead 2B: Christopher Griffith. T — 3:02 A — 10,542.

basketball

nba playoffs

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

SECOND ROUND

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Cleveland 3, Toronto 0

Cleveland 116, Toronto 105

Cleveland 125, Toronto 103

Friday: Cleveland 115, Toronto 94

Sunday: Cleveland at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday: Toronto at Cleveland, TBD

x-Thursday: Cleveland at Toronto, TBD

x-May 14: Toronto at Cleveland, TBD

Boston 2, Washington 1

Boston 123, Washington 111

Boston 129, Washington 119, OT

Washington 116, Boston 89

Sunday: Boston at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

x-May 12: Boston at Washington, TBD

x-May 15: Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

San Antonio 2, Houston 1

Houston 126, San Antonio 99

San Antonio 121, Houston 96

San Antonio 103, Houston 92

Sunday: San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tuesday: Houston at San Antonio, TBD

x-Thursday: San Antonio at Houston, TBD

x-May 14: Houston at San Antonio, TBD

Golden State 2, Utah 0

Golden State 106, Utah 94

Golden State 115, Utah 104

Saturday: Golden State at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Monday: Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.

x-Wednesday: Utah at Gold. St., 9 p.m. or 10:30 p.m.

x-May 12: Golden State at Utah, TBD

x-May 14: Utah at Golden State, TBD

hockey

nhl playoffs

Second Round

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 2

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 2

Monday: Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday: Pittsburgh at Wash., TBD

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Ottawa 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, 2OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1

Ottawa 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT

Tuesday: Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, TBD

x-Thursday: N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Anaheim 3, Edmonton 2

Edmonton 5, Anaheim 3

Edmonton 2, Anaheim 1

Anaheim 6, Edmonton 3

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, 2OT

Sunday Anaheim at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday: Edmonton at Anaheim, TBD

Nashville 3, St. Louis 2

Nashville 4, St. Louis 3

St. Louis 3, Nashville 2

Nashiville 3, St. Louis 1

Nashville 2, St. Louis 1

St. Louis 2, Nashville 1

Sunday: St. Louis at Nashville, 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday: Nashville at St. Louis, TBD

golf

pga tour

Wells Fargo Leaders

At Eagle Point Golf Course

Wilmington, N.C.

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7,396; Par: 72 (36-36)

Saturday’s Third Round

P. Reed 70-71-67—208

A. Noren 67-73-69—209

J. Rahm 69-71-69—209

S.-Yul Noh 69-74-67—210

B. Harman 71-69-70—210

V. Taylor 71-69-70—210

F. Molinari 66-72-72—210

B. Hun An 72-70-69—211

Z. Blair 72-70-69—211

K. Tway 72-70-69—211

P. Perez 72-69-70—211

N. Taylor 71-69-71—211

B. Hurley III 70-69-72—211

P. Mickelson 71-72-69—212

D. Lingmerth 72-70-70—212

G. McDowell 71-71-70—212

M. Hoffmann 70-71-71—212

D. Johnson 70-75-67—212

C. Reavie 72-71-70—213

Z. Johnson 71-73-69—213

B. Gay 70-72-71—213

G. Fdez-Castano 75-70-68—213

M. Anderson 70-72-71—213

M. Hughes 70-72-71—213

S. Kaufman 70-71-72—213

S. Lowry 75-70-68—213

R. Cabrera Bello 69-71-73—213

J. Peterson 70-69-74—213

M. Laird 71-72-71—214

Also

L. Glover 71-73—144

K. Kisner 75-72—147

B. Haas 72-76—148

W. McGirt 75-74—149

W. Bryan 73-77—150

lpga tour

Lorena Ochoa Match Play Results

At Club de Golf Mexico

Mexico City

Purse: $1.2 million

Yardage: 6,804; Par: 72

Saturday’s Third Round

Mi Jung Hur def. Lydia Ko, 1 up.

Shanshan Feng def. Brooke Henderson, 1 up.

Ariya Jutanugarn def. Pernilla Lindberg, 5&3.

Cristie Kerr def. Cydney Clanton, 3&2.

Michelle Wie def. Marina Alex, 5&4.

Angel Yin def. Sandra Gal, 3&2.

Karine Icher def. Angela Stanford, 1 up.

Sei Young Kim def. Charley Hull, 3&1.

pga tour champions

Insperity Invitational Leaders

At The Woodlands CC

The Woodlands, Texas

Purse: $2.15 million

Yardage: 7,002; Par: 72 (36-36)

Saturday’s Second Round

J. Daly 68-65—133

K. Perry 69-65—134

J. Smith 69-66—135

T. Armour III 69-67—136

M. Angel Jimenez 71-66—137

K. Sutherland 72-66—138

S. Dunlap 71-67—138

F. Couples 70-68—138

P. Goydos 68-70—138

M. Brooks 68-70—138

K. Triplett 67-71—138

S. Ames 74-65—139

J. Don Blake 72-67—139

S. Pate 70-69—139

T. Lehman 64-75—139

Motorsports

NASCAR XFINITY

Sparks Energy 300

Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (23) Aric Almirola, Ford, 113.

2. (14) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 113.

3. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 113.

4. (4) Ben Kennedy, Chevrolet, 113.

5. (10) Erik Jones, Toyota, 113.

6. (19) Matt Tifft, Toyota, 113.

7. (21) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 113.

8. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 113.

9. (18) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 113.

10. (40) Jeff Green, Toyota, 113.

11. (31) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 113.

12. (30) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 113.

13. (22) Darrell Wallace Jr., Ford, 112.

14. (7) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 112.

15. (2) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 112.

16. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 112.

17. (37) Timmy Hill, Dodge, 112.

18. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, 112.

19. (25) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 112.

20. (16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 112.

21. (29) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 112.

22. (38) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 112.

23. (15) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 112.

24. (12) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 111.

25. (28) Mike Harmon, Dodge, 110.

26. (13) Cole Custer, Ford, 95.

27. (39) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, Electrical, 55.

28. (26) Mark Thompson, Toyota, Engine, 55.

29. (11) Ryan Reed, Ford, Accident, 49.

30. (17) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, Accident, 49.

31. (1) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, Accident, 49.

32. (36) Martin Roy, Chevrolet, Accident, 49.

33. (27) Chris Cockrum, Chevrolet, Accident, 49.

34. (24) Scott Lagasse Jr., Toyota, Accident, 48.

35. (33) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Fuel Pump, 32.

36. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 32.

37. (5) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, Accident, 20.

38. (3) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, Accident, 20.

39. (20) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, Accident, 20.

40. (34) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, Engine, 7.

Transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Washington F Kelly Oubre Jr. one game for charging and making forceful and unwarranted contact with Boston C Kelly Olynyk during a May 4 game.

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Announced G Shoni Schimmel will take a leave of absence this season.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Jehu Chesson, LB Ukeme Eligwe, DB Leon McQuay III, OT Corin Brooks, S Devin Chappell, WR Gehrig Dieter, WR Anas Hasic, TE Wyatt Houston, WR Marcus Kemp, CB Ashton Lampkin, G Damien Mama, WR Alonzo Moore, CB JR Nelson, S Jordan Sterns and WR Tony Stevens.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Chandler Stephenson to Hershey (AHL).

pregame.com line

Major League Baseball

Sunday

National League

Favorite

Line

Underdog

NEW YORK

-125/+115

Miami

St. Louis

-115/+105

at ATLANTA

PITTSBURGH

-123/+113

Milwaukee

Washington

-117/+107

at PHILA.

COLORADO

-118/+108

Arizona

San Francisco

-123/+113

at CINCINNATI

Los Angeles

-137/+127

at SAN DIEGO

American League

TAMPA BAY

-140/+130

Toronto

BALTIMORE

-126/+116

Chicago

Boston

-155/+145

at MINNESOTA

KANSAS CITY

-105/-105

Cleveland

LOS ANGELES

-121/+111

Houston

OAKLAND

-110/+100

Detroit

SEATTLE

OFF

Texas

Interleague

CHICAGO CUBS

-133/+123

NY Yankees

NBA

Sunday

Favorite

Line

Underdog

Cleveland

6 1/2

at TORONTO

WASHINGTON

4 1/2

Boston

HOUSTON

5 1/2

San Antonio

National Hockey League

Sunday

Favorite

Line

Underdog

NASHVILLE

-160/+150

St. Louis

EDMONTON

-120/+110

Anaheim

Note: Home team in CAPS

