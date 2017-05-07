Saturday’s Midlands scores, playoff schedules

High Schools
Baseball
A.C. Flora 4, Colleton County 1
W: Caleb Speedy. L: Lake Boseman Hitters: CC: Reese Penifield 1-3 RBI. ACF: Jonnie Hernandez 1-2 HR, 2 RBI; Willis Bethea 2-3
Dutch Fork 8, Summerville 4
W: Ty Olenchuk L: Graham McCurray. Hitters: S: Johnny Watts 2-4 2 RBI; Daniel Lloy 2-4 RBI. DF: Kyle Ecton 2-3 RBI; Crosby Jones 12 2 RBI; Hugh Ryan 1-2 RBI; Taylor Wiggins 2-3 RBI.
Playoff Schedule
Saturday
Class 5A
Lexington 10., River Bluff 7
Dutch Fork 8, Summerville 4
Class 4A
A.C. Flora 4, Colleton County 1
Class 3A
Seneca 7, Mid-Carolina 2
Class 2A
Latta 7, Batesburg-Leesville 0
Monday
Class 5A
River Bluff at Dutch Fork, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Powdersville at Mid-Carolina
Class 2A
Buford at Batesburg-Leesville
Wednesday
Class 5A
River Bluff//Dutch Fork winner at Lexington
Class 4A
Colleton County/Hilton Head winner at A.C. Flora, 5 p.m.
SCISA
Best-of-3 series
Semifinals
Ben Lippen vs. Laurence Manning
May 8: at Ben Lippen
May 9: at Laurence Manning
May 10: at Ben Lippen, if necessary
Cardinal Newman vs. Wilson Hall
May 8: at Wilson Hall
May 9: at Cardinal Newman
May 10: at Wilson Hall, if necessary
Boys Soccer
Chapin 1, Myrtle Beach 0
Goal: Andrew Gallagher
Dreher 1, A.C. Flora 0 (OT)
Goal: Ian Devli.
Wando 2, Dutch Fork 0
Goals: W: Charlie Marino (2). Records: W: 25-0 (14-0). DF: 15-8 (7-5).
River Bluff 2, Socastee 1 (OT)
Goals: RB: Preston Floyd, Westen Wingard.
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Saturday
River Bluff 2, Socastee 1 (OT)
Wando 2, Dutch Fork 0
Class 4A
Dreher 1, A.C. Flora 0 (OT)
Chapin 1, Myrtle Beach 0
Class 3A
Bluffton 5, Brookland-Cayce 1
Tuesday
Lower State Championships
Class 5A
Wando at River Bluff
Class 4A
Dreher at Chapin
SCISA 3A
Monday
Wilson Hall at Cardinal Newman
Heathwood Hall at Pinewood Prep
First Baptist at Hammond
Girls Soccer
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Lower State Championships
Monday
Class 5A
Wando at Lexington
Class 4A
Hilton Head at Chapin
Class 3A
Bishop England at Brookland-Cayce
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville at Academic Magnet
SCISA 3A
Tuesday
Northwood at Cardinal Newman
Hammond at Pinewood Prep
Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud
Ashley Hall at Ben Lippen
Softball
Lugoff-Elgin 13, Beaufort 1
W: Bailey Douglas. L: Mc Summer. Hitters: LE: Sophie Holland: 4-4, HR, RBI, Run; Erica Rawl: 3-4, HR, 2 RBI’s, 3 Runs; Kelly Graham: 2-5, HR, 3 RBI’s, Run; Bailey Douglas: 2-5, HR, 4 RBI’s, 2 Runs; Kaley Goerlich: 2-5, HR, RBI, Run. B: Savannah Mullen: 1-3, HR, RBI, Run.
White Knoll 6, Conway 0
W: Andrea Lyon. L: N. Hemingway. Hitters: WK: Hannah Goodwin 2-2; Ariel Johnson 1-2; Madison Miller HR.
Playoff schedule
Saturday
Class 5A
White Knoll 6, Conway 0
Class 4A
Lugoff-Elgin 13, Beaufort 1
Monday
Class 5A
White Knoll at Ashley Ridge
Class 4A
Lugoff-Elgin at Hartsville
Class 3A
Gilbert at Aynor
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville at Andrews
Boys Tennis
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Monday
Lower State Championship
Class 4A
Hilton Head at A.C. Flora
Late Friday
Baseball
Batesburg-Leesville 3, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 1
W: Tristan Wheeler. Hitters: BL: Parker Eargle 2-3; Chase Rikard 2-3 RBI; Cameron Peterson 2-3
Boys Soccer
Chapin 8, Crestwood 1
Goals: CH: Matthew Barton, Tyler Martin 2, Andrew Gallagher, Cooper Woodham, Nader Almassari, Jon Humphries 2
Boys Tennis
A.C. Flora 4, Myrtle Beach 3
Singles: John Cahill (MB) def Lukas McClamrock (ACF) 5-7,6-3,1-0; Zach Kirkland (ACF) def Josh Walker (MB) 6-4,7-5; Rivers Cahill (MB) def Hal Fant (ACF) 6-0,6-3; Alex Echols (ACF) def WJ Vaught (MB) 5-7,6-3,1-0; Michael Davis (ACF) def Carson Deurk (MB) 6-3,6-0. Doubles: Cahill/Walker ( MB) def McClamrock/Talley Moorman (ACF), 6-7, 4-3 (ret); Kirkland / Robert Echols (ACF) def Ryan Burch/Bailey Morrow (MB). 6-2,6-2.
BASEBALL
COLLEGE
LATE FRIDAY
LSU
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Smith 3b
4
0
0
0
0
0
Freeman 2b
4
0
1
0
1
0
Deichmann rf
4
0
0
0
1
1
Coomes 1b
2
0
0
0
2
0
Slaughter pr-1b
1
0
0
0
0
1
Robertson ss
4
1
3
1
0
0
Duplantis lf
3
0
0
0
0
0
Romero dh
3
0
0
0
1
0
Papierski c
3
1
2
0
1
0
Watson cf
3
0
1
0
1
1
TOTALS
32
2
7
1
7
3
USC
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Olson rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
Tolbert 2b
4
0
1
0
0
0
Cortes lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
Bride 3b
4
1
1
0
0
1
Hogan 1b
3
0
0
0
0
0
Williams 1b
1
0
0
0
0
0
Hopkins cf
3
1
1
0
0
0
Destino dh
1
1
1
1
2
0
Blair pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jones c
2
0
0
0
0
1
Row ph
0
0
0
0
0
0
Cullen c
0
0
0
0
0
0
Stokes ss
3
0
1
2
0
1
TOTALS
29
3
5
3
2
5
USC
030
000
000
—
3
LSU
000
011
000
—
2
E — Hogan(3); Williams(5). DP — USC 1; LSU 1. LOB — USC 2; LSU 11. 2B — Freeman(10). HR — Robertson(5). HBP — Duplantis. SH — Row(4); Smith(3). SB — Destino(3); Papierski(4); Watson(7).
LSU
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lange, L 5-5
9
5
3
3
2
5
USC
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Crowe
4 1/3
5
2
2
3
0
Reagan, W 5-1
3
1
0
0
1
2
Johnson, S 8
1 2/3
1
0
0
3
1
WP — Crowe(5); Lange(7). HBP — by Johnson (Duplantis). Umpires — HP: Tony Walsh 1B: Ryan Morehead 2B: Christopher Griffith. T — 3:02 A — 10,542.
basketball
nba playoffs
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
SECOND ROUND
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Cleveland 3, Toronto 0
Cleveland 116, Toronto 105
Cleveland 125, Toronto 103
Friday: Cleveland 115, Toronto 94
Sunday: Cleveland at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday: Toronto at Cleveland, TBD
x-Thursday: Cleveland at Toronto, TBD
x-May 14: Toronto at Cleveland, TBD
Boston 2, Washington 1
Boston 123, Washington 111
Boston 129, Washington 119, OT
Washington 116, Boston 89
Sunday: Boston at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.
x-May 12: Boston at Washington, TBD
x-May 15: Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
San Antonio 2, Houston 1
Houston 126, San Antonio 99
San Antonio 121, Houston 96
San Antonio 103, Houston 92
Sunday: San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tuesday: Houston at San Antonio, TBD
x-Thursday: San Antonio at Houston, TBD
x-May 14: Houston at San Antonio, TBD
Golden State 2, Utah 0
Golden State 106, Utah 94
Golden State 115, Utah 104
Saturday: Golden State at Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Monday: Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.
x-Wednesday: Utah at Gold. St., 9 p.m. or 10:30 p.m.
x-May 12: Golden State at Utah, TBD
x-May 14: Utah at Golden State, TBD
hockey
nhl playoffs
Second Round
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 2
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2
Washington 4, Pittsburgh 2
Monday: Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday: Pittsburgh at Wash., TBD
Ottawa 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Ottawa 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, 2OT
N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1
Ottawa 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT
Tuesday: Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, TBD
x-Thursday: N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Anaheim 3, Edmonton 2
Edmonton 5, Anaheim 3
Edmonton 2, Anaheim 1
Anaheim 6, Edmonton 3
Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, 2OT
Sunday Anaheim at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday: Edmonton at Anaheim, TBD
Nashville 3, St. Louis 2
Nashville 4, St. Louis 3
St. Louis 3, Nashville 2
Nashiville 3, St. Louis 1
Nashville 2, St. Louis 1
St. Louis 2, Nashville 1
Sunday: St. Louis at Nashville, 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday: Nashville at St. Louis, TBD
golf
pga tour
Wells Fargo Leaders
At Eagle Point Golf Course
Wilmington, N.C.
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,396; Par: 72 (36-36)
Saturday’s Third Round
P. Reed 70-71-67—208
A. Noren 67-73-69—209
J. Rahm 69-71-69—209
S.-Yul Noh 69-74-67—210
B. Harman 71-69-70—210
V. Taylor 71-69-70—210
F. Molinari 66-72-72—210
B. Hun An 72-70-69—211
Z. Blair 72-70-69—211
K. Tway 72-70-69—211
P. Perez 72-69-70—211
N. Taylor 71-69-71—211
B. Hurley III 70-69-72—211
P. Mickelson 71-72-69—212
D. Lingmerth 72-70-70—212
G. McDowell 71-71-70—212
M. Hoffmann 70-71-71—212
D. Johnson 70-75-67—212
C. Reavie 72-71-70—213
Z. Johnson 71-73-69—213
B. Gay 70-72-71—213
G. Fdez-Castano 75-70-68—213
M. Anderson 70-72-71—213
M. Hughes 70-72-71—213
S. Kaufman 70-71-72—213
S. Lowry 75-70-68—213
R. Cabrera Bello 69-71-73—213
J. Peterson 70-69-74—213
M. Laird 71-72-71—214
Also
L. Glover 71-73—144
K. Kisner 75-72—147
B. Haas 72-76—148
W. McGirt 75-74—149
W. Bryan 73-77—150
lpga tour
Lorena Ochoa Match Play Results
At Club de Golf Mexico
Mexico City
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,804; Par: 72
Saturday’s Third Round
Mi Jung Hur def. Lydia Ko, 1 up.
Shanshan Feng def. Brooke Henderson, 1 up.
Ariya Jutanugarn def. Pernilla Lindberg, 5&3.
Cristie Kerr def. Cydney Clanton, 3&2.
Michelle Wie def. Marina Alex, 5&4.
Angel Yin def. Sandra Gal, 3&2.
Karine Icher def. Angela Stanford, 1 up.
Sei Young Kim def. Charley Hull, 3&1.
pga tour champions
Insperity Invitational Leaders
At The Woodlands CC
The Woodlands, Texas
Purse: $2.15 million
Yardage: 7,002; Par: 72 (36-36)
Saturday’s Second Round
J. Daly 68-65—133
K. Perry 69-65—134
J. Smith 69-66—135
T. Armour III 69-67—136
M. Angel Jimenez 71-66—137
K. Sutherland 72-66—138
S. Dunlap 71-67—138
F. Couples 70-68—138
P. Goydos 68-70—138
M. Brooks 68-70—138
K. Triplett 67-71—138
S. Ames 74-65—139
J. Don Blake 72-67—139
S. Pate 70-69—139
T. Lehman 64-75—139
Motorsports
NASCAR XFINITY
Sparks Energy 300
Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega, Ala.
Lap length: 2.66 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (23) Aric Almirola, Ford, 113.
2. (14) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 113.
3. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 113.
4. (4) Ben Kennedy, Chevrolet, 113.
5. (10) Erik Jones, Toyota, 113.
6. (19) Matt Tifft, Toyota, 113.
7. (21) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 113.
8. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 113.
9. (18) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 113.
10. (40) Jeff Green, Toyota, 113.
11. (31) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 113.
12. (30) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 113.
13. (22) Darrell Wallace Jr., Ford, 112.
14. (7) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 112.
15. (2) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 112.
16. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 112.
17. (37) Timmy Hill, Dodge, 112.
18. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, 112.
19. (25) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 112.
20. (16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 112.
21. (29) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 112.
22. (38) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 112.
23. (15) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 112.
24. (12) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 111.
25. (28) Mike Harmon, Dodge, 110.
26. (13) Cole Custer, Ford, 95.
27. (39) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, Electrical, 55.
28. (26) Mark Thompson, Toyota, Engine, 55.
29. (11) Ryan Reed, Ford, Accident, 49.
30. (17) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, Accident, 49.
31. (1) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, Accident, 49.
32. (36) Martin Roy, Chevrolet, Accident, 49.
33. (27) Chris Cockrum, Chevrolet, Accident, 49.
34. (24) Scott Lagasse Jr., Toyota, Accident, 48.
35. (33) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Fuel Pump, 32.
36. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 32.
37. (5) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, Accident, 20.
38. (3) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, Accident, 20.
39. (20) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, Accident, 20.
40. (34) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, Engine, 7.
Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Washington F Kelly Oubre Jr. one game for charging and making forceful and unwarranted contact with Boston C Kelly Olynyk during a May 4 game.
Women’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Announced G Shoni Schimmel will take a leave of absence this season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Jehu Chesson, LB Ukeme Eligwe, DB Leon McQuay III, OT Corin Brooks, S Devin Chappell, WR Gehrig Dieter, WR Anas Hasic, TE Wyatt Houston, WR Marcus Kemp, CB Ashton Lampkin, G Damien Mama, WR Alonzo Moore, CB JR Nelson, S Jordan Sterns and WR Tony Stevens.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Chandler Stephenson to Hershey (AHL).
pregame.com line
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
Favorite
Line
Underdog
NEW YORK
-125/+115
Miami
St. Louis
-115/+105
at ATLANTA
PITTSBURGH
-123/+113
Milwaukee
Washington
-117/+107
at PHILA.
COLORADO
-118/+108
Arizona
San Francisco
-123/+113
at CINCINNATI
Los Angeles
-137/+127
at SAN DIEGO
American League
TAMPA BAY
-140/+130
Toronto
BALTIMORE
-126/+116
Chicago
Boston
-155/+145
at MINNESOTA
KANSAS CITY
-105/-105
Cleveland
LOS ANGELES
-121/+111
Houston
OAKLAND
-110/+100
Detroit
SEATTLE
OFF
Texas
Interleague
CHICAGO CUBS
-133/+123
NY Yankees
NBA
Sunday
Favorite
Line
Underdog
Cleveland
6 1/2
at TORONTO
WASHINGTON
4 1/2
Boston
HOUSTON
5 1/2
San Antonio
National Hockey League
Sunday
Favorite
Line
Underdog
NASHVILLE
-160/+150
St. Louis
EDMONTON
-120/+110
Anaheim
Note: Home team in CAPS
Comments