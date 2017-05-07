Former Hammond standout transferring to Wofford

Chevez Goodwin won’t be leaving the Palmetto State for his new college home.
The former Hammond standout announced Sunday he would be transferring to Wofford from College of Charleston. He will have to sit out next season and have three years of eligibility left.
"It felt like home I love the coach staff and the team. Coach Young and the rest of the coaching staff see the same future I do as a basketball player and as a man," Goodwin said. "The team made me feel like I was apart of the team. It felt like a brotherhood and I'm happy to be joining them."
Goodwin, who will play power forward for Wofford, also visited Charlotte and UNC Greensboro.
Wofford has made the NCAA tournament four times in the last eight years. The Terriers will be moving into the Richardson Indoor Stadium next year.
The 6-foot-9 Goodwin appeared in all 35 games for College of Charleston last season with three starts. He averaged 2.3 points and 2.9 minutes in just under 10 minutes per game for the Cougars. His season high was eight points on three different occasions.
Goodwin averaged 18.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks during his senior season at Hammond and was co-Midlands Player of Year along with teammate Seventh Woods. He was part of the Skyhawks’ 2015 SCISA 3A championship team as a junior.
