Lexington falls to Wando in OT

The tears flowed long and hard Monday night at Lexington. The Wildcats’ attempt at defending their girls soccer state title fell short in the Class 5A Lower State finals in a 2-1 sudden death overtime loss to Wando.
Sami Meredith scored her second goal in the final seconds of the first five-minute OT period for the game winner.
The disappointment of not having the opportunity to defend the title was apparent, but Lexington coach Chris Fryland tried to sum up the season in a positive manner.
“We went 21-3 and won the region at 12-0, and the season is still considered a disappointment when you only get this far,” Fryland said. “We’re at a point where expectations are high every year. The girls worked their tails off so I’m nothing but proud of them. We’ll recover and come back from this.”
Lexington dominated at times, and it looked for a while like Megan Classer’s goal in the first three minutes would be enough. It was Classer’s 99th career goal and came before many fans were settled in their seats.
The Wildcats ended up with 19 shots on the goal, but only one that found the net against Wando keeper Aubrey Myers. The freshman was sensational with 10 saves – some of the acrobatic variety.
“Their keeper had some unbelievable saves,” Fryland said. “We thought we could get another one, but she wouldn’t allow us to get one.”
Wando coach Shannon Champ also praised her keeper.
“Aubrey is very solid in the back, and she played outstanding tonight,” Champ said. “I could tell she was mentally ready for the game and she wasn’t going to let many shots by her. She was solid.”
Wando has made a habit of playing from behind in the postseason and finding a way to win. The Warriors defeated Blythewood and River Bluff by coming from behind, and it was a goal in the 78th minute this time that forced the extra periods.
Meredith was awarded a penalty kick after Lexington was given a red card when a defender other than the keeper deflected the ball as it was heading for the goal. Meredith easily made the penalty kick, and Lexington had to play a player down the rest of the way.
“The ball was floated to the back post, and our player hit it with her hands,” Fryland said. “Obvious red card. She had to come off, and we had to play one down. But even after that, we had chances to score playing with 10.
“You can really dominate games and still end up losing. That just happens. The girls played their hearts out and that’s all you can ask.”
Wando will face J.L. Mann for the state championship Saturday.
Goals: W: Sami Meredith 2. L: Megan Classer. SOG: W: 7, L: 19. Saves: W: 10, L: 4
Comments