Monday’s Midlands high school scores, playoff schedules

High schools
Baseball
Laurence Manning 5, Ben Lippen 4
W: B. Osteen. L: N. Turner. Hitters: LMA: T. Frye 2-4 (2B,2RBI), B. Bleasdale 2-4 (RBI), R. Touchberry 2-4 (RBI): BL: G. Summers 2-4 (HR,2RBI), N. Turner 2-3 (RBI), T. Williams 2-4 (2B), R. Satcher 1-2 (2B,RBI).
River Bluff 5, Dutch Fork 4
W: Victor Kelly. L: Jonathan Williams. S: Ricky Williams. Hitters: RB: Cameron Cribb 2-2 4 RBI. DF: Crosby Jones 3-3 RBI; Hugh Ryan 1-3 2 RBI; Bryan Helms 2-4 RBI.
Batesburg-Leesville 5, Buford 4
W: Nasir Clark. Hitters: B-L: Jake Scruggs 2-3.
Playoff Schedule
Monday
Class 5A
Class 3A
Mid-Carolina 4, Powdersville 3
Class 2A
Wednesday
Class 5A
River Bluff at Lexington, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Hilton Head at A.C. Flora, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Mid-Carolina at Seneca
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville at Latta
SCISA
Best-of-3 series
Semifinals
Ben Lippen vs. Laurence Manning
May 8: Laurence Manning 5, Ben Lippen 4, Laurence Manning leads series 1-0
May 9: at Laurence Manning
May 10: at Ben Lippen, if necessary
Cardinal Newman vs. Wilson Hall
May 8: Wilson Hall 6, Cardinal Newman 5, Wilson Hall leads series 1-0
May 9: at Cardinal Newman
May 10: at Wilson Hall, if necessary
Boys golf
Class 5A Lower State
Team Scores (top 8 qualify for state): Wando 302; Lexington 306; James Island 317; Carolina Forest 325; Sumter 333; River Bluff 338; Fort Dorchester 345; Socastee 348; Spring Valley 349; Blythewood 349; Summerville 351; Ashley Ridge 360; White Knoll 365; Stratford 368; Coinway 368
Top 10 finishers: Will Sheppard, Wando 72; Dillon Hite, Lexington 72; Kyle Spencer, Wando 72; Grayson Burgess, Lexington 74; Jacob Morriss, West Ashley 74; Jacob Daley, Ashley Ridge 75; Jack Robinson, Summerville 76; Kevin Burris, Carolina Forest, 76; Chris Fortenburg, Carolina Forest, 76; Austin Mosher, Wando 76.
Class 4A Lower State
Team scores (top 8 qualify for state): A.C. Flora 285; Hilton Head 297; Myrtle Beach 302; Hartsville 309; Beaufort 315; North Myrtle Beach 321; Chapin 323; St. James 332; Darlington 361; Cane Bay 377l Berkeley 382; Marlboro County 391; Lugoff-Elgin 423; Dreher 427
Top 10 finishers: Ford Reynolds, A.C. Flora 70; Jack Parrott, A.C. Flora 70; Brooks Dyess, HH, 71; Keegan Vaughn MB, 71; Ian Stewart, A.C. Flora 72; Travis Mancill, HH 72; Dock Jarman, MB 73; Holden Grigg, 73; Ryan Marter, A.C. Flora 73; Top Kamnark, CB 73.
Class 3A Lower State
Team scores (Top 8 qualify): Bishop England 308; Waccamaw 316; Gilbert 316; May River 330; Manning 351; Hanahan 353; Brookland-Cayce 373; Aynor 379; Bluffton 385; Georgetown 388; Loris 392; Strom Thurmond 428
Top 10 finishers: Ben Quinque 75; Tommy Verner 75; Brandon McBride 76; Connor Moore 76; Blake Dimsdale 77; Jackson Cole 77; Jerimiah Kubilus 77; Spencer Benton 78; Austin Dowd 79; Brendan McHale 79; Drew Weary 79; James Gore 79; Sam Manning 79; Trey Salley 79
North-South All-Star Teams
Matches May 19-21 at Litchfield Country Club
North Team
Reed Bentley, Byrnes; Ross Joliff, Gaffney; Colby Patton, Hillcrest; James May, Ninety Six; Colt Martin, Pendleton; Dan Castleberry, Riverside; Sean Miller, St. Joseph’s; Rhett Merritt, Wren
Coaches: Fran Campbell, Wren; Red Cook, J L Mann
South Team
Ryan Marter, A.C. Flora; Ben Quinque, Bishop England; Methintr Top Kamnark, Cane Bay; Zeke Steen, Hartsville; Brooks Dyess, Hilton Head; Wil Sheppard, Wando; Kyle Spencer, Wando
Coaches: Tom Wilson, Fort Dorchester; Jason Brewer, West Florence
Boys Soccer
Hammond 8, First Baptist 0
Goals: Rawlin Dukes, Lucas Prickett, Rex Oliver(2), Wade Oliver(2), Meade Fowler, Lake Barrett.
Heathwood Hall 2, Pinewood Prep 0
Goals: Quan, McCullough.
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Tuesday
Lower State Championships
Class 5A
Wando at River Bluff
Class 4A
Dreher at Chapin
SCISA 3A
Monday
Cardinal Newman 11, Wilson Hall 0
Heathwood Hall 2, Pinewood Prep 0
Hammond 8, First Baptist 0
Wednesday
Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman
Hammond at Porter-Gaud
Boys Tennis
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Tuesday
Class 4A
Hilton Head at A.C. Flora
North-South All-Star Teams
Myrtle Beach
North Team
Grant Robinson, Chapman; Nick Lyons, Clover; Will Graham, Dorman; Drew Hrubala, Dorman; Josh Marke, Eastside; Bubba Philpot, Travelers Rest
Coaches: James Martin, Northwestern; Scott Galloway, Boiling Springs
South Team
Talley Moorman, A.C. Flora; Hampton Williams, A.C. Flora; Matthew Bell, Bluffton; Jason Flowers, Chapin; Danda Kikranth Reddy, Spring Valley; Eli Witt, Sumter
Coaches: Lee Cannon, St. James; Amy Martin, A.C. Flora
Girls Soccer
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Lower State Championships
Monday
Class 5A
Wando 2, Lexington 1 (OT)
Class 4A
Chapin 1, Hilton Head 0
Class 3A
Brookland-Cayce 2, Bishop England 1
Class 2A
Academic Magnet 12, Batesburg-Leesville 0
State Championships
At Irmo High School
Friday
Class 4A
Chapin vs. South Aiken, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Class 3A
Brookland-Cayce vs. Indian Land, 1 p.m.
SCISA 3A
Tuesday
Northwood at Cardinal Newman
Hammond at Pinewood Prep
Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud
Ashley Hall at Ben Lippen
Softball
White Knoll 6, Ashley Ridge 2
W: Andrea Lyon. L: Katie Freeman. Hitters: WK: Hannah Goodwin 2-3 2 HR's; Ginna Leaphart 2-4.
Aynor 1, Gilbert 0
W: Booke Elliott. L: Savana Rossen. Top hitters: G: Meredith Hendrix 2-3; Miranda Hass 1-3; Leah Kearse 1-2. A: Booke Elliott 1-3; Layna Johnson 1-2; Katie Gunter 2-2, RBI.
Lugoff-Elgin 6, Hartsville 0
W: Bailey Douglas. L: Taylor Watford. Hitters: L-E: Caitlyn Curry: 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Savannah Grigsby 3-4, 3B; Sophie Holland: 2-4, 2B, RBI; Kelly Graham: 1-4, HR, RBI.
Playoff schedule
Monday
Class 5A
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Andrews 6, Batesburg-Leesville 0
Friday
Lower State championships
Class 5A
Wando/Ashley Ridge winner at White Knoll
Class 4A
Berkeley/Hartsville winner at Lugoff-Elgin
