High School Sports

May 08, 2017 11:13 PM

Monday’s Midlands high school scores, playoff schedules

Staff Reports

High schools

Baseball

Laurence Manning 5, Ben Lippen 4

W: B. Osteen. L: N. Turner. Hitters: LMA: T. Frye 2-4 (2B,2RBI), B. Bleasdale 2-4 (RBI), R. Touchberry 2-4 (RBI): BL: G. Summers 2-4 (HR,2RBI), N. Turner 2-3 (RBI), T. Williams 2-4 (2B), R. Satcher 1-2 (2B,RBI).

River Bluff 5, Dutch Fork 4

W: Victor Kelly. L: Jonathan Williams. S: Ricky Williams. Hitters: RB: Cameron Cribb 2-2 4 RBI. DF: Crosby Jones 3-3 RBI; Hugh Ryan 1-3 2 RBI; Bryan Helms 2-4 RBI.

Batesburg-Leesville 5, Buford 4

W: Nasir Clark. Hitters: B-L: Jake Scruggs 2-3.

Playoff Schedule

Monday

Class 5A

River Bluff 5, Dutch Fork 4

Class 3A

Mid-Carolina 4, Powdersville 3

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville 5, Buford 4

Wednesday

Class 5A

River Bluff at Lexington, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Hilton Head at A.C. Flora, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Mid-Carolina at Seneca

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville at Latta

SCISA

Best-of-3 series

Semifinals

Ben Lippen vs. Laurence Manning

May 8: Laurence Manning 5, Ben Lippen 4, Laurence Manning leads series 1-0

May 9: at Laurence Manning

May 10: at Ben Lippen, if necessary

Cardinal Newman vs. Wilson Hall

May 8: Wilson Hall 6, Cardinal Newman 5, Wilson Hall leads series 1-0

May 9: at Cardinal Newman

May 10: at Wilson Hall, if necessary

Boys golf

Class 5A Lower State

Team Scores (top 8 qualify for state): Wando 302; Lexington 306; James Island 317; Carolina Forest 325; Sumter 333; River Bluff 338; Fort Dorchester 345; Socastee 348; Spring Valley 349; Blythewood 349; Summerville 351; Ashley Ridge 360; White Knoll 365; Stratford 368; Coinway 368

Top 10 finishers: Will Sheppard, Wando 72; Dillon Hite, Lexington 72; Kyle Spencer, Wando 72; Grayson Burgess, Lexington 74; Jacob Morriss, West Ashley 74; Jacob Daley, Ashley Ridge 75; Jack Robinson, Summerville 76; Kevin Burris, Carolina Forest, 76; Chris Fortenburg, Carolina Forest, 76; Austin Mosher, Wando 76.

Class 4A Lower State

Team scores (top 8 qualify for state): A.C. Flora 285; Hilton Head 297; Myrtle Beach 302; Hartsville 309; Beaufort 315; North Myrtle Beach 321; Chapin 323; St. James 332; Darlington 361; Cane Bay 377l Berkeley 382; Marlboro County 391; Lugoff-Elgin 423; Dreher 427

Top 10 finishers: Ford Reynolds, A.C. Flora 70; Jack Parrott, A.C. Flora 70; Brooks Dyess, HH, 71; Keegan Vaughn MB, 71; Ian Stewart, A.C. Flora 72; Travis Mancill, HH 72; Dock Jarman, MB 73; Holden Grigg, 73; Ryan Marter, A.C. Flora 73; Top Kamnark, CB 73.

Class 3A Lower State

Team scores (Top 8 qualify): Bishop England 308; Waccamaw 316; Gilbert 316; May River 330; Manning 351; Hanahan 353; Brookland-Cayce 373; Aynor 379; Bluffton 385; Georgetown 388; Loris 392; Strom Thurmond 428

Top 10 finishers: Ben Quinque 75; Tommy Verner 75; Brandon McBride 76; Connor Moore 76; Blake Dimsdale 77; Jackson Cole 77; Jerimiah Kubilus 77; Spencer Benton 78; Austin Dowd 79; Brendan McHale 79; Drew Weary 79; James Gore 79; Sam Manning 79; Trey Salley 79

North-South All-Star Teams

Matches May 19-21 at Litchfield Country Club

North Team

Reed Bentley, Byrnes; Ross Joliff, Gaffney; Colby Patton, Hillcrest; James May, Ninety Six; Colt Martin, Pendleton; Dan Castleberry, Riverside; Sean Miller, St. Joseph’s; Rhett Merritt, Wren

Coaches: Fran Campbell, Wren; Red Cook, J L Mann

South Team

Ryan Marter, A.C. Flora; Ben Quinque, Bishop England; Methintr Top Kamnark, Cane Bay; Zeke Steen, Hartsville; Brooks Dyess, Hilton Head; Wil Sheppard, Wando; Kyle Spencer, Wando

Coaches: Tom Wilson, Fort Dorchester; Jason Brewer, West Florence

Boys Soccer

Hammond 8, First Baptist 0

Goals: Rawlin Dukes, Lucas Prickett, Rex Oliver(2), Wade Oliver(2), Meade Fowler, Lake Barrett.

Heathwood Hall 2, Pinewood Prep 0

Goals: Quan, McCullough.

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Tuesday

Lower State Championships

Class 5A

Wando at River Bluff

Class 4A

Dreher at Chapin

SCISA 3A

Monday

Cardinal Newman 11, Wilson Hall 0

Heathwood Hall 2, Pinewood Prep 0

Hammond 8, First Baptist 0

Wednesday

Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman

Hammond at Porter-Gaud

Boys Tennis

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Tuesday

Class 4A

Hilton Head at A.C. Flora

North-South All-Star Teams

Myrtle Beach

North Team

Grant Robinson, Chapman; Nick Lyons, Clover; Will Graham, Dorman; Drew Hrubala, Dorman; Josh Marke, Eastside; Bubba Philpot, Travelers Rest

Coaches: James Martin, Northwestern; Scott Galloway, Boiling Springs

South Team

Talley Moorman, A.C. Flora; Hampton Williams, A.C. Flora; Matthew Bell, Bluffton; Jason Flowers, Chapin; Danda Kikranth Reddy, Spring Valley; Eli Witt, Sumter

Coaches: Lee Cannon, St. James; Amy Martin, A.C. Flora

Girls Soccer

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Lower State Championships

Monday

Class 5A

Wando 2, Lexington 1 (OT)

Class 4A

Chapin 1, Hilton Head 0

Class 3A

Brookland-Cayce 2, Bishop England 1

Class 2A

Academic Magnet 12, Batesburg-Leesville 0

State Championships

At Irmo High School

Friday

Class 4A

Chapin vs. South Aiken, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Class 3A

Brookland-Cayce vs. Indian Land, 1 p.m.

SCISA 3A

Tuesday

Northwood at Cardinal Newman

Hammond at Pinewood Prep

Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud

Ashley Hall at Ben Lippen

Softball

White Knoll 6, Ashley Ridge 2

W: Andrea Lyon. L: Katie Freeman. Hitters: WK: Hannah Goodwin 2-3 2 HR's; Ginna Leaphart 2-4.

Aynor 1, Gilbert 0

W: Booke Elliott. L: Savana Rossen. Top hitters: G: Meredith Hendrix 2-3; Miranda Hass 1-3; Leah Kearse 1-2. A: Booke Elliott 1-3; Layna Johnson 1-2; Katie Gunter 2-2, RBI.

Lugoff-Elgin 6, Hartsville 0

W: Bailey Douglas. L: Taylor Watford. Hitters: L-E: Caitlyn Curry: 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Savannah Grigsby 3-4, 3B; Sophie Holland: 2-4, 2B, RBI; Kelly Graham: 1-4, HR, RBI.

Playoff schedule

Monday

Class 5A

White Knoll 6, Ashley Ridge 2

Class 4A

Lugoff-Elgin 6, Hartsville 0

Class 3A

Aynor 1, Gilbert 0

Class 2A

Andrews 6, Batesburg-Leesville 0

Friday

Lower State championships

Class 5A

Wando/Ashley Ridge winner at White Knoll

Class 4A

Berkeley/Hartsville winner at Lugoff-Elgin

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Brookland-Cayce girls celebrate 3A Lower State Soccer title

Brookland-Cayce girls celebrate 3A Lower State Soccer title 2:01

Brookland-Cayce girls celebrate 3A Lower State Soccer title
He once gave me his glove and now Marcus Lattimore coaches me 1:28

He once gave me his glove and now Marcus Lattimore coaches me
Lexington baseball headed to lower state title game 1:30

Lexington baseball headed to lower state title game

View More Video

Sports Videos