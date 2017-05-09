Chapin looks to go back-to-back after beating Dreher

Chapin will have a chance to defend its boys state soccer state championship after a resounding 4-0 victory over region foe Dreher Tuesday night in the Class 4A Lower State Championship.
A year ago, the Eagles won the title for the first time since 2003. They also won it all in 2002 to go back-to-back and Ben Bosco’s team has a chance to equal that feat on Friday at 8 p.m. at Irmo. Chapin will face Eastside, a 2-1 winner over Aiken.
“It speaks to the consistency of the players and the involvement of the parents and families,” Bosco said. “They’re committed to this. That’s the only way you have continued success.”
The title game will also mark the final game for Bosco. He’s led the Eagles to the Upper State final and two state final appearances in his three years at the helm. He will move to Chattanooga after the school year.
“If you were to write it in a book, us winning Friday night is exactly how you would put it,” Bosco said. “I saw a movie once that sports can be romantic sometimes. If it can get emotional, the only way for us to go out is to win the final game. And it’s not for me, it’s for these kids.”
The teams split two meetings during the regular season.
Chapin (17-6) got the scoring started in the 28th minute. John Humphries took a shot from about 17 yards that Dreher’s goalkeeper Cody Bach deflected back into the box. Humphries was able to get the rebound and rifle it in.
“After the first goal, all of us got comfortable and the feel for things,” Humphries said. “It usually only takes one for all of us to get going.”
Andrew Gallager delivered a big blow in the final seconds of the first half. His free kick from 25 yards found the right corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.
“Chapin is a great team and they showed it by playing a great game. The timing of the goals really hurt us,” Dreher coach Jamie McClendon said. “I felt if we could go into the half only down 1-0, we had a chance. But as soon as that one goes in, we have to start pushing forward and that opens up more gaps in the back.”
Ethan Dawsey and Isaac Zarzuela added second half goals for the Eagles.
Chapin girls will also try for back-to-back state championships when they play South Aiken at 6 p.m. Friday at Irmo High.
Comments