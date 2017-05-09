Photos: River Bluff vs Wando boys soccer

River Bluff's Austin McNair reacts at the conclusion of the Class 5A lower state championship game against Wando on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Jonathan Foster (16) dribbles the ball against Wando's Billy Brittelli (11) during the Class 5A lower state championship game on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Wanda's Jacob Bauer chases down the ball during the Class 5A lower state championship game against River Bluff on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Hampton Scott (4) faces off against Wando's Billy Brittelli (11) during the Class 5A lower state championship game against Wando on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Connor Slattery (5) battles for the ball against Wando's Josiah Christy during the Class 5A lower state championship game on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Marcelo Malpartida (10) battles for possession against Wando during the Class 5A lower state championship game on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Preston Floyd (9) battles a group of Wando defenders during the Class 5A lower state championship game on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Wanda's Liam Hudock attempts to control the ball against River Bluff during the Class 5A lower state championship game against River Bluff on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Marcelo Malpartida, right, passes the ball during the Class 5A lower state championship game against Wando on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
A River Bluff fan cheers on the Gators during the Class 5A lower state championship game against Wando on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Hampton Scott, right, battles for a header against Wando's Zach Aversano in the Class 5A lower state championship game on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Westen Wingard comforts Marcelo Malpartida after the final whistle of the Class 5A lower state championship game against Wando on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Jonathan Foster (16) dribbles the ball against Wando's Billy Brittelli during the Class 5A lower state championship game on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Marcelo Malpartida reacts at the conclusion of the Class 5A lower state championship game against Wando on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's McLean Robertson (15) attempts a header against the foot of Wando's Theo Wichmann in the Class 5A lower state championship game on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Marcelo Malpartida (10), Preston Floyd and Wando's Zach Aversano (11) react to the final whistle of the Class 5A lower state championship game on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Hampton Scott (4) reacts to an official during the Class 5A lower state championship game against Wando on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
River Bluff forward Jaden Kordes battles against Wando defender Zach Aversano during the Class 5A lower state championship game on Tuesday May 9, 2017, in Lexington, S.C.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com