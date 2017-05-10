Midlands well-represented on S.C. Baseball Coaches all-state teams

Mid-Carolina’s Corey Stone, Gilbert coach Ashley Burnett and Lugoff-Elgin coach Randy Stokes were among the Midlands selections on the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State teams released Wednesday.
Stone, a South Carolina signee, was named the Class 3A Player of the Year while Burnett was 3A Coach of Year and Stokes the Class 4A Coach of the Year.
Burnett led the Indians to an unbeaten regular season and region championship. Four of Burnett’s players were picked for 3A team – Joseph Mims, Jacob Rye, Mark Kneece, and Tyler Berry. Camden’s Devin Beckley also was on the 3A team.
In all, 17 Midlands players were named to the teams.
River Bluff’s Aaron Adams and Walker McDowell were Class 5A selections along with Lexington’s Jon Scott and White Knoll’s Ryan Harbin.
Lugoff-Elgin’s Chase Roberts and Zac Brabham joined Stokes on the Class 4A team, along with A.C. Flora’s Coleman Pope, Chapin’s Tanner Steffy and Airport’s Tyler Corbitt.
Batesburg-Leesville’s Hunter Bendenbaugh and North Central’s Cam Holley were on the Class 2A team.
Class 5A
Christian Maggio, Carolina Forest, Bryar Johnson, Carolina Forest; Ryan Harbin, White Knoll; Aaron Adams, River Bluff; Walker McDowell, River Bluff; Douglas Angeli, Dorman; Ward Hacklen, Dutch Fork; Bryson Ward, Gaffney; Houston Wright, Gaffney; Blake Jeter, J.L. Mann; Jack Stamler; Will Gardiner, Northwestern; Cameron Reeves, Northwestern; Rob Hughes, Northwestern; John Gilreath, Northwestern; John Faile, Boiling Springs; Jordan Holladay, Sumter; Rylan Williamson, Sumter; Logan Chapman, Easley; Austin Morgan, Easley; Jon Scott, Lexington; Hunter Marchbanks, Westside; Josh Church, Ashley Ridge; Kyle Watkins
Player of Year: Logan Chapman, Easley
Coach of Year: Mitch Walters, Northwestern
Class 4A
John Sendziak, Cane Bay; Trystan Freeman, St. James; Cameron Mlodzinski, Hilton Head; Logan Toomer, Hilton Head; Coonor O’Rear, South Aiken; Brooks Lucas, Greenville; Tanner Steffy, Chapin; Bo Taylor South Pointe; Ty Good, South Pointe; Coleman Pope, A.C. Flora; Donald Hansis, North Myrtle Beach; Tyler Corbitt, Airport; Elijah Henderson, Blue Ridge, Cal Brunson, Hartsville; Chase Roberts, Lugoff-Elgin; Zac Branham, Lugoff-Elgin; Jackson Thomas, Myrtle Beach; Luke Edwards, Myrtle Beach, Brad Golden, North Augusta; Tank Harrison, Eastside; Nick Clary, North Augusta
Player of Year: Cameron Mlodzinski, Hilton Head
Coach of Year: Randy Stokes, Lugoff-Elgin
Class 3A
Tristen Hudson, Seneca; Jack Fassino, Seneca; Leo Albano, Bishop England; Geoffrey Gilbert, Bishop England; Joseph Mims, Gilbert; Jacob Rye, Gilbert; Mark Kneece, Gilbert Tyler Berry, Gilbert; Payton Young, Palmetto; Jaret Montenery, Waccamaw; Vence Hanna, Lake City; Nate Bright, Lake City; Corey Stone, Mid-Carolina; Walt Richardson; Nick Fowler, Aynor; Luke Martin, Aynor; Devin Beckley, Camden; Payton Smith, Strom Thurmond; Tyler McAlister, Georgetown
Player of Year: Corey Stone, Mid-Carolina
Coach of Year: Ashley Burnett, Gilbert
Class 2A
McLeod Carmichael, Latta; Cledus Williams, Latta; Dylan Brewer, Latta; Peyton Britt, Marion; Hunter Bendenbaugh, Batesburg-Leesville; Shane Miles, BMC; Bryce Jackson, Abbeville; Zach Overholt, Abbeville; Hunter Polson, Cheraw; Seth Chestnut, Barnwell; Colin Finster, Liberty; Jack Culumovic, St. Joseph’s; Cam Holley, North Central;Chad Farey, Ninety-Six; Mike Ray, Fox Creek
Player of Year: Bryce Jackson, Abbeville
Coach of Year: Mark Smith, Abbeville
Class A
Alex Reed, Lewisville; Drew Colvin, Lewisville; Trey Keels, Lewisville; Chase McCarley, Whitmire; Ethan Hewell, Ware Shoals; Alex Miller, McBee; Adam Carter, Dixie; Layton McLean, Dixie; Tyler Delgado, Dixie; Ja’Darius Munford, Lamar, Daniel Galloway, Lamar; Rashard Coleman, Lamar; Kelson Palmer; Ridge Spring Monetta; Brent Herlong, Lake View; Nick Collins, Lake View
Player of Year: Ja’Darius Munford, Lamar
Coach of Year: Billy Keels, Lewisville
Coach of Year (All-Classifications): Jeff Lipscomb, Boiling Springs
