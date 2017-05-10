Midlands well-represented on S.C. Baseball Coaches all-state teams

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:52 Wando spoils River Bluff's chance at repeat Pause 2:58 Kevin and Emily Heise ready for new chapter at Gray Collegiate 1:42 Sen. Schumer calls for independent prosecutor on Russia investigation after Trump fires FBI Director Comey 1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff 1:06 Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia 4:59 Chad Holbrook recaps win over PC 0:59 What makes DiPrato's pimento cheese so special? 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 2:35 Gov. Henry McMaster: state already has enough money to fix roads 1:19 Officials respond to plane crash Tuesday afternoon Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Mid-Carolina pitcher Corey Stone explains why he signed with the Gamecocks. dmclemore@thestate.com