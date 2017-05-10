Cardinal Newman boys soccer blanks Heathwood in 3A semifinal

Will Eudy knew his star midfielder, Wyatt Millard, was going to have a strong day on the pitch.
Millard proved his Cardinal Newman coach right Wednesday night in the SCISA 3A semifinal game against Heathwood Hall.
The senior kicked in three goals in the first half, and got a fourth midway through the second in Cardinal Newman’s 7-0 shutout of the Highlanders at St. Sebastian Field.
“Wyatt’s playing on another level,” Eudy said. “I told him before the game to do what he does, be him. He was special tonight, a very big-time performance.”
It was a reversal of fortune for Cardinal Newman (17-1-1) which fell to Heathwood Hall 2-1 in the semifinal game last year. Counting an 11-0 victory over Wilson Hall on Monday, the Cardinals have scored 18 goals this week.
“We’re playing well,” Eudy said, “We’re scoring some goals now, when last year we couldn’t get a ball in the net. There was some unfinished business from last year, and I’m proud of the way the kids took care of it.”
The Cardinals head to the state championship game Saturday at noon at Porter-Gaud in Charleston. The Cardinals play their crosstown rival Hammond, 2-0 winners over the Cyclones at Porter-Gaud on Wednesday night.
Heathwood Hall (9-8) couldn’t mount a sustained attack on the Cardinal Newman net.
“I think they were fired up after last year, and they weren’t going to be denied today,” Heathwood Hall coach Andrew Richardson said. “We ran into a team that was better than us. I’m just thankful because of the character and the effort and the leadership that our guys showed.”
“Coach told me before the game to go out and do something,” Millard said. “So I kind of did. I always have a good game against them, I always work my hardest.”
Hammond lost to Cardinal Newman twice in the regular season, but the Cardinals won’t be overlooking the Skyhawks.
“They’re athletic and big and well-coached. I think it’ll be a heck of a game,” Eudy said. “We’re just happy to be back in the finals and want to get a chance to try to get a trophy back.”
