Can River Bluff triple jumper make it four in a row?

River Bluff track coach Racheed Gause knew D.J. Ledell could have success in the long jump but thought his talents might be best suited for the triple jump.
The River Bluff coach watched his brother, George Gause, who went on to play football at South Carolina, win four state triple jump championships while at Conway High and thought Ledell had all the intangibles to be as successful if not better than his brother.
Four years later, Ledell has become the state’s best in the event and also one of the best in the country. The River Bluff senior will go for his fourth consecutive title in the triple jump at the South Carolina High School League’s Track and Field state championships, which begin Friday at Spring Valley High.
"He is special," Gause said of Ledell. "He has the technique, the mindset, power and mentality. He has got it all. He works harder than anybody I ever met. He loves the big crowds and performs well in front of them."
Ledell is trying to win the event in three different classifications, which might be a state first. He won as a freshman when the Gators were in Class 3A and the past two years in Class 4A. This year, the Gators are in Class 5A because of the realignment.
"It is very rare, hopefully I can do that this weekend," said Ledell, who also qualified for state in the long jump. "I don’t like to lose. I love competition and to compete against the best."
Ledell did the long jump in middle school but not the triple jump because it wasn’t offered.
Ledell intially had his doubts about doing the event. He thought he didn’t have the right technique and said he saw other people he knew get injured while doing the event.
But those fears were quickly erased when he won a state championship his freshman year.
"That first year I ended up winning state," Ledell said. "Ever since then I just had a passion for it and I thank God for giving me the talents to do that."
Gause said Ledell has improved each year and always will try anything to get better. The last two years, Gause had Ledell sit in a chair in the sand pit to work on his improving landings.
Ledell has lost only one time in the triple jump in high school and ranks in the top 10 nationally in the event. He hopes to break the 50’0" mark this weekend.
If he doesn’t get it this weekend, he will try again at the New Balance Nationals this summer before heading to Clemson to compete for the Tigers’ Track and Field team.
Ledell hopes to compete in the Olympics.
"Ever since I started jumping and started being good at it, I made a goal to make it to the Olympics one day," Ledell said. "And with a lot of hard work, dedication and perseverance I will be able to accomplish that."
Midlands Track Qualifiers
Class 5A
Girls
Blythewood – Keayra Jackson (long jump, triple jump), Keionna Ray (triple jump); 4x100 relay; 4x800 relay; Sharnae Alston (100, 200); Ashley Mitchell (400, 800); Marie Smith (400 hurdles); 4x400 relay
Dutch Fork – Noelle Jackson (discus); Anna Jenkins (3,200)
Irmo – Taylor Buchanan (High jump), Taiya Holmes (long jump), DeDe Johnson (triple jump); Mallory Haney (400); 4x400 relay
River Bluff – Riley Stuart (1,600)
Spring Valley – Morgan McLeod (pole vault); 4x100 relay; Chalayna Scott (400 hurdles); 4x400 relay
White Knoll – 4x100 relay; Rhone Allen (100, 200, 400); Jerrica Covington (400)
Boys
Blythewood – Kobe Franklin (high jump), Robert Braswell (high jump); 4x100 relay; Kenny Benton (100); Devin Campbell (400 hurdles); Josh Bowers (800)
Dutch Fork – Dallas Wise (High jump)
Irmo – Aaron Roundtree (long jump, 400), Darius Weathers (triple jump); Jake Mueller (1,600);
Lexington – Aidan Taylor (pole vault), Isaiah Davenport (discus)
River Bluff – DJ Ledell (triple jump, long jump); Blake Newcomb (800)
Spring Valley – Michael Neal (high jump), Sam Wallick (pole vault), Austin Eichelberger (long jump), Channing Tindall (discus, shot put); 4x800 relay; Steven Andreen (1,600); Quincy Hill (400 hurdles); 4x400 relay
White Knoll – Maurice Jones (triple jump); LJ Gray (110 hurdles); Deangelo Jacobs (100); Alan Alvarez (200, 400); John Clemens (800)
Class 4A
Girls
A.C. Flora – Hannah Twine (1,600, 3,200); Pippa Richter (1,600); Mackenzie Blair (pole vault); JoAnn Smiling (long jump); Jaymie Lindo (long jump, triple jump)
Airport – Jayla Jamison (100, 200, 400, long jump)
Chapin – Olivia Downs (discus)
Dreher – Kathleen Alldeen (800, 1,600); 4x800 relay; Celena Raiford (shot put)
Lower Richland – Cailah Hicklin (discus)
Richland Northeast – Jasmyn Washington (400); Shani'a Bellamy (400); 4x400 relay; Kasha Bryant (triple jump); Jayreonna Feaster (shot put);
Ridge View – Lanaya Martin (100); Johnaida Eliscar (400, long jump); Alliyah Brooks (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles); 4x100 relay; 4x400 relay; Mekayla Brown (high jump)
Westwood – Diamond Rush (100, 200); Jasmine Brown (100, 200, long jump); 4x100 relay; 4x400 relay; Kayla Racine (shot put)
Boys
A.C. Flora – Tyler Jeffers (400, 800); Ian Reagle (800); 4x800 relay; Malik Rush (long jump, triple jump)
Airport – Michael Cook (3,200)
Chapin – Kieran Schuetterle (800); Jaden Kingsley (1,600); Grant Houmiel (pole vault); Sam LaRosa (pole vault)
Dreher – Jacory Patterson (100, 200, 400); JaWarren Green (high jump); Kwesi Jackson (shot put); Jaquel Prince (discus)
Lower Richland – Ronald Fuller (100, 200); Tyler Graves (110 hurdles); Deonte Jacobs (110 hurdles); 4x100 relay; Tyler Webber (long jump, triple jump)
Lugoff-Elgin – Gatlin Lawson (100, 200); Thai Wood (shot put, discus)
Ridge View – Ali Kelley (100, 200); 4x100 relay; 4x400 relay; 4x800 relay; Darnell Grice (triple jump); Damion Daley (shot put)
Westwood – Christian Horn (400); Kaden Briggs (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles); Brian Horn (110 hurdles); 4x100 relay; 4x400 relay; Dermonti Romey (long jump); Trini Feggett (long jump)
Class 3A
Girls
Brookland-Cayce – Chazae Jackson (200); Lyndsey Ebener (400)
Camden – Tajz Bradley (triple jump)
Columbia – Yahnique Miller (100); Syteria Dorsey (shot put)
Fairfield Central – Trenell Boyd (400 hurdles)
Pelion – Raynie Alexander (discus)
Boys
Camden – Lindsay Pierce (pole vault)
Fairfield Central – 4x100 relay; 4x400 relay
Gilbert – Clayton Phipps (pole vault); Dayrun Keith (long jump); Catriez Cook (shot put)
Mid-Carolina – I’on Thompson (400 hurdles); DJ Sims (shot put)
Newberry – Tyler Duncan (800, 1,600, 3,200); Tyrone Etheredge (400 hurdles)
Swansea – Jalen Parrish (triple jump)
Class 2A
Girls
Keenan – Gabby Washington (400); Lauren Gordon (400 hurdles); 4x400 relay; Rebecca Washington (long jump); Kiara Washington (triple jump)
North Central – Jasmine Dunlap (400)
Boys
Eau Claire – Jaquese Gunter (high jump)
Keenan – Wadell Rembert-Jett (100, 200, 400); Anthony Wilson (400); Ausar Oakes (400 hurdles, triple jump); 4x100 relay; 4x400 relay; Chris Reed (long jump); Tyski Livingston (long jump, triple jump); Tison Gray (shot put)
Saluda – Nykell Roland (100, long jump); Tyrell Abney (200); Kelijha Brown (shot put); Michael Cockrell (discus)
