Photos: Chapin girls vs. South Aiken soccer

Chapin seniors pose with their Class 4A Soccer State Championship runner-up trophy following their loss to South Aiken.
Chapin players console each other after their 4A State Championship loss to South Aiken.
Chapin players and coaches pose with their Class 4A Soccer State Championship runner-up trophy following their loss to South Aiken.
Chapin players wait nervously as they prepare for the penalty kick period of their Class 4A State Championship game against South Aiken.
Chapin's Regan Jones (17) reacts to receiving a yellow card during Chapin's Class 4A State Championship game against South Aiken.
Chapin students and fans show support for their team during the Chapin Girl's Class 4A State Championship game against South Aiken.
South Aiken players and coaches celebrate on the sidelines after a goal during their Class 4A State Championship game against Chapin.
Chapin's Malori Lesesne (7) and South Aiken's Anna Christensen (6) battle for control of the ball during their 4A State Championship game.
The Chapin girls soccer team makes their way to the soccer field in preparation for their Class 4A State Championship game against South Aiken.
Chapin's Kaylan Nelson (21) and South Aiken's Haleigh Bollig (9) make contact as they battle for control of the ball during their Class 4A State Championship match.
Chapin and South Aiken players await for ball to land during their Class 4A State Championship game.
