Photos: Chapin boys vs. Eastside soccer

Chapin's Cooper Woodham (8) fights to keep the ball in his possession while under pressure from Eastside's Erick Gonzalez (13) during their Class 4A State Championship match.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Chapin's Cooper Woodham (8) dribbles down field during Chapin's Class 4A State Championship match against Eastside.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Chapin's Colin Harris (7) dribbles the ball on down field as Eastside's Cesar Sanchez (5) trails behind during their Class 4A State Championship match.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Chapin's Nader Almassri (17) uses a soccer move to blow past Eastside defenders Will Brandenburg (18) and Nick Gregory (21) during Chapin's Class 4A State Championship match against Eastside.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com