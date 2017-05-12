Four area athletes claim state track and field championships

D.J. Ledell’s weekend is off to a good start.
The River Bluff senior won the Class 5A long jump championship Friday on the first day of the South Carolina High School League state championships.
Ledell, a Clemson signee, had a winning jump of 23-10 for his first championship. He will go for his fourth straight triple jump title Saturday.
Ledell was one of four Midlands winners Friday. Lower Richland’s Cailah Hicklin won the Class 4A shot put championship, and Blythewood’s Robert Braswell won the Class 5A high jump in his first season running track. Newberry’s Tyler Duncan won the Class 3A 3,200 championship.
Both Hicklin and Braswell are standouts on the basketball court.
Irmo’s Taily’e Holmes finished second in the Class 5A long jump, and Lexington’s Isaiah Davenport was second in the 5A shot put.
The Dreher girls and A.C. Flora boys’ 4x800 relay teams each finished third.
The bulk of the events will be held Saturday, and team championships will be awarded.
Comments