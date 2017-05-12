Chapin girls fall to South Aiken on PKs in 4A soccer title game

The Chapin girls’ soccer team ran into a red-hot Mckenzie Cude in its bid for its second straight state title.

The South Aiken goalkeeper made several key saves in regulation and overtime, and then turned away two penalty kicks to help the Thoroughbreds to a 2-1 win (4-2 in penalty kicks) over the Eagles on Friday in the Class 4A state championship.

It was South Aiken’s first state championship.

“McKenzie was just gangbusters,” South Aiken coach Dave Mihoulides said. “She showed up through the playoffs. She kind of arrived against Eastside, then against Wren and then here tonight. We gave her the game ball. She did a great job.”

Cude admitted she was a little frustrated during the first 110 minutes of play, but she gave herself a pep talk before penalty kicks started.

After each team scored on its first attempt, Cude stopped Madden Finn and SA’s Katie Waites put one past Amanda Esposito to make it 2-1.

With the score 3-2 in PKs, Cude turned away Sara Taylor’s shot, and Edie Demedicis sealed it with her goal.

“I knew if we went to penalty kicks, my team would handle it and I would handle it,” Cude said. “That was the most painstaking game of my life. But I would do it all over again. We don’t get enough credit as a program, but the next couple years we are going to be so fantastic.”

Chapin finished the season at 19-5. But the loss was tough to stomach because the Eagles had many opportunities to win. Each time, Cude and the T-Breds defense was up to the challenge.

“I am so proud of my girls, and it was an exciting game to watch, but I just wish we could have found that goal in the extra time,” Chapin coach Bob Taylor said.

South Aiken scored first in the 54th minute as Megan Musick’s corner kick went off a Chapin defender to make it 1-0. It was the first goal scored against the Eagles in 214 minutes during the postseason.

Chapin tied it in the 68th minute on a goal by Taylor. It was Taylor’s seventh goal of the season.

Chapin outshot South Aiken, 17-5, in regulation.