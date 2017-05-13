Chapin boys soccer celebrates second straight title

Airport's Jayla Jamison, only a 7th grader, has qualified for four events in the state championships this weekend -- 100, 200, 400 and Long Jump. She is still in middle school at Pine Ridge but eligible to compete for Airport.
Heathwood Hall football player Mac Hardy was ten years old when former USC running back, Marcus Lattimore threw him his glove while walking off the field at Williams-Brice stadium after a Gamecock football game. Now Lattimore is in his first year as head coach at the school.