Cardinal Newman girls bring home another 3A state soccer title

Cardinal Newman forward Hannah Hartel was so excited, the words seemed to rush out almost faster than she could take a breath. Considering what she and her team did, it was hard to blame her.
She was the one who tore down the left wing in the first overtime of Saturday’s Class 3A SCISA girls soccer title game and put a shot past host goal keeper Maggie Berlin to provide the difference in a 2-1 comeback win against Porter-Gaud. It was the Cardinals’ (15-4) second consecutive title.
“I’m so excited,” Hartel said. “This is my first year and I just love these girls so much. This is just the moment I’ve been waiting for. It’s just so exciting.
“I just did it for them. I just love them.”
Getting a contribution from an eighth-grader in a big moment wasn’t a surprise for Cardinal Newman coach Will Plexico.
“It happened last year as well,” Plexico said. “Tristan Millard scored a goal last year as an eighth-grader in the state championship. I couldn’t be more happy for that kid.”
He said he had his team play back early, trying to feel out a strong offense from the Cyclones (18-2-2). Porter-Gaud had a good advantage in shots on goal in the first half, and went ahead on Emma Grice’s goal 28 minutes in.
But the hosts could never push their lead, and the Cardinals fought back, finally evening things up 15 minutes into the second half, when Ayden Boatwright, who assisted on Hurtel’s winner, chipped a top-shelf goal over Berlin.
The loss ended a strong season in which the Cyclones had only lost to Class 5A finalist Wando.
“I think we definitely had the momentum early,” Porter-Gaud coach Hope Atkinson said. “I think Cardinal Newman, it took them a little while to get into the game. At half they came out strong.
“At the end, the game wore on us, but you can’t be mad.”
Newman’s Allie Coates had 13 saves in the win.
The Cardinals lost only two seniors off the 2016 title team. The newcomer, Hartel, and her teammates sent nine 2017 seniors off as champions.
“We played as a team,” Plexico said, “a true team and family today.”
