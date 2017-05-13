Photos: Brookland-Cayce vs. Indian Land girls soccer

Brookland-Cayce seniors pose with their newly acquired Class 3A Girl's Soccer State Championship Runner-Up Trophy.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Indian Land players and coaches pose with their newly acquired Class 3A Girl's Soccer State Championship trophy.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce players react after their Class 3A Girl's Soccer State Championship loss to Indian Land.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce players react after their Class 3A Girl's Soccer State Championship loss to Indian Land.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce players react after their Class 3A Girl's Soccer State Championship loss to Indian Land.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce head coach Emily Heise fires up her players before the beginning of the Overtime Penalty Shootout period of the Bearcat's Class 3A State Championship match against Indian Land.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce head coach Emily Heise goes over game plans with her substitute Goalkeeper Shannon Favor (4) before the beginning of the Overtime Penalty Shootout period of the Bearcat's Class 3A State Championship match against Indian Land.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Brookland Cayce's Catherine McKeown (2) hits a header while airborne during the Class 3A Girl's Soccer State Championship match against Indian Land.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce's Jasmine Gantt (11) makes a play on a ball headed out of bounds during the Bearcat's Class 4A State Championship match against Indian Land.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Indian Land's Emily Gerdes (8) and Brookland-Cayce's Jayla Pugh (13) brace for impact after running towards a loose ball from opposite directions during their Class 3A State Championship match.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Indian Land's Reagan Hunter (12) and Brookland-Cayce's Jennifer Gonzalez (17) make contact as they battle for control of the ball during their Class 3A State Championship match.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce players scramble to protect their goal after an Indian Land corner kick during their Class 3A State Championship match.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Brookland Cayce's Taylor Gaston (20) watches as the ball hits the ground after attempting to head a fly ball during the Bearcat's Class 3A State Championship match against Indian Land.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce head coach Emily Heise yells out directions to her players from the sideline during the Bearcat's Class 3A State Championship match against Indian Land.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Indian Land's Victoria Marsicovertere (9) and Brookland-Cayce's Shannon Favor (4) race towards a ball during their Class 3A State Championship match.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce's Jasmine Gantt (11) dribbles the ball down field while under defensive pressure from Indian Land's Abby Waldo (18) during their Class 3A State Championship match.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce's Jayla Pugh (13) clears the ball during the Bearcat's Class 3A State Championship match against Indian Land.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce supporters cheer in the stands during their teams Class 3A State Championship match against Indian Land.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce players celebrate after a goal during their Class 3A State Championship match against Indian Land.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce's Jasmine Gantt (11) attempts to steal the ball from Indian Land's Carleigh Werner (23) during their Class 3A State Championship match.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com