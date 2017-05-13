River Bluff baseball opens championship series with walk-off win

River Bluff coach Mark Bonnette called Stephen Kight the heart and soul of his baseball team.
Kight lived up to the billing Saturday as he delivered the game-winning single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Gators a 4-3 win over Northwestern in game one of the best-of-three Class 5A baseball championship series.
Game two is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Northwestern. River Bluff is looking for its first state championship.
“I just love pressure situations like that,” Kight said. “It doesn’t matter who they pitched around or who came up in that situation. We all believe we could come through in that situation. It was a special moment for me and the rest of our seniors to (get) a walk-off win.”
In the 10th, Aaron Adams reached on a walk. Then, Walker McDowell laid down a bunt and Northwestern third baseman overthrew first, allowing Adams to reach third. Wesley Sweatt then intentionally walked Patrick Manley.
Then, Kight, who pitched in the game-clinching game in the Lower State championship game, ripped a 3-2 pitch up the middle to bring the crowd to their feet.
“He’s the dude. He is what this program is all about,” Bonnette said of Kight. “We finally got the big hit, and Stephen was the guy to get it.
“It was a gutsy win. That Northwestern team is a great ball club, and they’ve got some great arms. That was a fun high school baseball game. It doesn’t get better than that.”
Manley picked up the win in relief of starter Victor Kelly. He didn’t allow a run over the final 3 1/3 innings and escaped bases loaded jam in the top of the 10th.
Northwestern loaded the bases with one out. But the Gators got the lead runner at the plate on a Cameron Reaves ground ball for the second out. Then, Manley got Davis Goodyear to ground out to end the inning.
Northwestern stranded 16 runners in the game.
Sweatt, a Gamecocks commit, took the loss. He retired the first nine batters he faced before the 10th inning.
Jeff Taylor led the Trojans with four hits. Coby Boan and Will Hagood each had an RBI for the Trojans.
Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth, River Bluff scored twice. Adams led off with a walk and scored on McDowell’s double. McDowell moved to third on a throwing error and score on Manley’s sacrifice fly.
