Westwood boys track team takes runner-up spot in 4A meet

Westwood High School’s girls and boys teams may have been a surprise in this weekend’s State Track and Field Meet, but River Bluff jumper D.J. Ledell was not.
Ledell, who signed with Clemson earlier this year, finished his high school career taking gold in the triple jump for the fourth consecutive year. He did so as River Bluff competed in Class 3A, 4A and 5A over that span.
“It was tough,” Ledell said. “It took all four years for me to get to where I am today. It’s very rare to win in three different classification systems, and consecutively. It’s a blessing.”
Ledell’s effort in the triple jump was 49 feet, 1 inch. He also took first in the long jump, 23-10.
Meanwhile, Westwood’s Kaden Briggs won state titles in the 110-meter high hurdles, the 400 hurdles and as a part of the Redhawks’ 4x100 relay team. Using those finishes, the Westwood boys put together a runner-up finish in Class 4A, behind champion Hilton Head.
“I didn’t go into the season thinking we were going to pull it off, but we did,” Briggs said. “It feels really good. It’s a blessing knowing how far we’ve come.”
Briggs won the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.70 seconds and the 400 hurdles with a time of 54.03. The 4x100 team of Briggs finished with a time of 41.58, three tenths of a second faster than Lower Richland.
Westwood boys coach Rod Lorick knew his team had it in them to finish strong.
“We had a good chance; it all just came down to the numbers,” he said. “I congratulate Hilton Head; they did a good job. Our boys did a stand-up job; I’m proud of them. We have a young team. We’re losing Kaden, and we’re going to miss him, but we’re young, we’re ready and we’re hungry.”
A fourth-place finish in the 4x400 relay and an eighth-place finish in the 4x800 boosted the Redhawks.
Diamond Rush claimed the gold in the 100 and 200 dashes, while Jasmine Brown took first in the long jump to propel the Westwood girls to a fourth-place finish behind Hilton Head, Daniel and South Pointe.
“In all honesty, you never know. You don’t want to underestimate your competition,” Rush said about projecting how her team would do going into the meet. “It was a blessing to finish this high … ”
Rush finished ahead of Airport sprinter Jayla Jamison in both the 100 and 200 dashes. Rush finished the 100 in 12.15 seconds and the 200 in 24.40.
In the long jump, Jasmine Brown won the gold with a jump of 18-02.
Ridge View’s Johnaida Eliscar won the 4A 400 dash with a time of 56.31. Lower Richland’s Cailah Hicklin won gold in the discus with a throw of 129-02.
Blythewood’s Robert Braswell, Kenny Benton and Josh Bowers boosted the boys fourth-place finish in the 5A portion of the meet. Braswell took first in the high jump with a 6-06 effort. Benton won the 100 dash with a time of 11.11, and Bowers took the 800 run with a time of 1:55.38.
Ronald Fuller took the 100 and 200 dashes for Lower Richland, which finished third behind Westwood. Fuller’s 100 time was 10.74 and 200 time was 21.32.
Dreher’s Jacory Patterson, who finished a shade behind Fuller in the 200, claimed the 400 dash with a time of 46.98.
A.C. Flora’s Tyler Jeffers won the 800 run in 4A with a time of 1:56.57.
In 3A competition, Camden’s Lindsay Pierce won the pole vault with an attempt of 12-06. Newberry’s Tyler Duncan won the 3200 with a time of 9:51.70.
State Track and Field meet
Team finishes
5A Boys – 1. Dorman 74, 2. Wando 58, 3. Northwestern 44, 4. Blythewood 42, 5. Stratford 38, 6. Hillcrest 36, 7. White Knoll 31, 8. Spring Valley 29, 9. Boiling Springs 29, 10. River Bluff 25.
5A Girls – 1. Wando 84.5, 2. Riverside 68, 3. Hillcrest 59, 4. Blythewood 52, 5. Northwestern 45.5, 6. Summerville 45, 7. Stratford 30, 8. Nation Ford 26, 9. Mauldin 23, 10 Irmo 22.5.
4A Boys – 1. Hilton Head 72, 2. Westwood 55, 3. Lower Richland 52, 4. Eastside 48, 5. Beaufort 40, 6. North Augusta 36, 7. Dreher 34, 8. A.C. Flora 30, 9. South Pointe 28, 10. Ridge View 26.
4A Girls – 1. Hilton Head 51, 2. Daniel 50, 3. South Pointe 49.5, 4. Westwood 43, 5. Ridge View 42, 6. Aiken 41, 7. Beaufort 39, 8. Travellers Rest 38, 9. Berkeley 38, 10. Darlington 37.
3A Boys – 1. Hanahan 97, Broome 68, Bishop England 62.5, 4. Pendleton 44, 5. Bluffton 43, 6. Powdersville 41, 7. Woodruff 36, 8. Newberry 28, 9. Battery Creek 27, 10. Seneca 27.
3A Girls – 1. Bishop England 72.5, 2. Seneca 47, 3. Waccamaw 46.5, 4. Palmetto 36.5, 5. Berea 36. 6. Timberland 36, 7. Pendleton 35, 8. Woodruff 34.5, 9. Emerald 28, 10. Indian Land 27.
2A Boys – 1. St. Josephs 80, 2. Keenan 58, 3. Southside Christian 44, 4. Whale Branch Early College 36, 5. North Charleston 35, 6. Barnwell 35, 7. Saluda 32, Woodland 28, 9. Calhoun County 26, 10. Abbeville 23.
2A Girls – 1. Woodland 135, 2. Christ Church 104, 3. Ninety-Six 49, 4. Batesburg-Leesville 47, 5. Landrum 39. 6. Greer Middle College Charter 36, 7. Chesnee 29, 8. St. Josephs 25, 9. Whale Branch 8. Early College 25, 10. Southside Christian 21.
1A Boys – 1. Scott’s Branch 163, 2. McBee 73, 3. Hanna-Pamplico 37, 4. C.E. Murray 31.5, 5. Governor’s School 30, 6. Ridge Spring-Monetta 30, 7. Great Falls 28, 8. Baptist Hill 28, 9. Dixie 27, 10. Military Magnet 25.5
1A Girls – 1. Scott’s Branch 105, 2. Lewisville 49, 3. Baptist Hill 44, 4. Hemingway 42, 5. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 38, 6. Estill 33, 7. McCormick 33, 8. Dixie 32, 9. Richland One Middle College 32, 10. McBee 29.
Top finishers (all events), Local finishers and place
5A Boys
100m – 1. Kenny Benton (Blythewood) 11.11, 2. DeAngelo Jacobs (White Knoll) 11.15, 1.
200m – 1. Tyriq Martin (Goose Creek) 21.60, 5. Alan Alvarez (White Knoll) 22.08,
400m – 1. Devonte Fuller (Stratford) 47.36, Alan Alvarez (White Knoll) 48.87, 8. Aaron Roundtree (Irmo) 50.62.
800m – 1. Joshua Bowers (Blythewood) 1:55.38, 5. Blake Newcomb (River Bluff) 1:56.78,7. John Clemens (White Knoll) 2:01.38.
1600m – 1. Wynn Johnson (Dorman) 4:17.99, 6. Jake Mueller (Irmo) 4:25 74, 8. Steven Andreen (Spring Valley) 4:29.39
3200m – 1. Wynn Johnson (Dorman) 9:20.80
110hh – 1. Cameron Smith (Stratford) 15.13
400h – 1. Elijah Hull (Wando) 55.43, 3. Quincy Hill (Spring Valley) 56.67, 4. Devin Campbell (Blythewood) 57.08.
4x100 Relay – 1. Hillcrest 41.82, 6. Blythewood 42.81.
4x400 Relay – 1. Northwestern 3:19.88, 5. Spring Valley 3:25.18.
4x800 Relay – 1. James Island 8:00.31, 4. Spring Valley 8:06.45
Shot Put – 1. Jayson Massey (Dorman) 56-10.00, 6. Channing Tindal (Spring Valley) 48-08.00.
Discus – 1. Jordan Massey (Dorman) 169-03, 2. Isaiah Davenport (Lexington) 167-04, 5. Channing Tindal 155-01.
Long Jump – 1. D.J. Ledell (River Bluff) 23-10.0. 5. Aaron Roundtree (Irmo) 22-3.0, 8. Austin Eichelberger (Spring Valley) 21-2.0
High Jump – 1. Robert Braswell (Blythewood) 6-06, 2. Dallas Wise (Dutch Fork) 6-06, 5. Kobe Franklin (Blythewood) 6-02, 6. Michael Neal (Spring Valley) 5-10.
Triple Jump – 1. D.J. Ledell (River Bluff) 49-01, 3. Maurice Jones (White Knoll) 44-07, 4. Darius Weathers (Irmo) 44-00.
Pole Vault – 1. Seamus Heenehan (Boiling Springs) 15-06, 6. Sam Wallach (Spring Valley) 13-06.
5A Girls
100m – 1. Zeniyah Lawrence (Wando) 12.14, 2. Sharnae Alston (Blythewood) 12.14, 5. Rhone Allen (White Knoll) 12.36.
200m – 1. Zeniyah Lawrence (Wando) 24.23, 3. Sharnae Alston (Blythewood) 24.66, 5. Rhone Allen (White Knoll) 25.31.
400m – 1. Zariere Dumas (Hillcrest) 55.98, 4. Rhone Allen (White Knoll) 57.97, 5. Ashley Mitchell (Blythewood) 58.37, 6. Mallory Haney (Irmo) 58.93, 8. Jerrica Covington (White Knoll) 1:01.96
800m – 1. Camille Egbula (Hillcrest) 2:19.80, 7. Ashley Mitchell (Blythewood) 2:26.50.
1600m – 1. Cate Ambrose (Riverside) 5:14.10, 5. Riley Stewart (River Bluff) 5:17.41.
3200m – 1. Jessie Crowley (Riverside) 11:16.10, 5. Anna Jenkins (Dutch Fork) 11:25.70.
100hh – 1. Imagine Patterson (Summerville) 14.70.
400h – 1. Imagine Patterson (Summerville) 1:00.75, Marie Smith (Blythewood) 1:07.13, 8. Chalayna Scott (Spring Valley) 1:09.64.
4x100 Relay – 1.Hillcrest 46.91, 4. Blythewood 48.64, 5. White Knoll 48.91, 7. Spring Valley 49.75.
4x400 Relay – 1.Hillcrest 3:50.28, 3. Blythewood 3:55.22, 4. Irmo 3:57.60, 5. Spring Valley 4:04.32.
4x800 Relay – 1.Riverside 9:25.91, 3. Blythewood 9:51.47.
Shot Put – 1. Aaliyah Deveaux (Stratford) 41-03.00.
Discus – 1. Brianna Young (Socastee) 139-00, 7. Noelle Jackson (Dutch Fork) 107-04.
Long Jump – 1. 1. Zeniyah Lawrence (Wando) 19-06.50, 2. Tally’e Holmes (Irmo) 18-06.50, 7. Keayra Jackson (Blythewood) 17-00.00.
High Jump – 1. Victoria Wilform (Northwestern) 5-08, 3. Taylor Buchanan (Irmo) 5-04.00.
Triple Jump – 1. Adanma Uzor (Mauldin) 39-01, 3. Keionna Ray (Blythewood) 37-00, 5, Keayra Jackson (Blythewood) 36-05, 8. Dede Johnston (Irmo) 34-08.
Pole Vault – 1. Jessica Brewer (Fort Mill) 11-00, 8, Morgan McLeod (Spring Valley) 9-06.00
4A Boys
100m – 1. Ronald Fuller (Lower Richland) 10.74, 2. Gatlin Lawson (Lugoff-Elgin) 10.91, 3. Ali Kelley (Ridge View) 10.92, 4. Jacory Patterson (Dreher) 10.98.
200m – 1. Ronald Fuller (Lower Richland) 21.32, 2. Jacory Patterson (Dreher) 21.41, 3. Gatlin Lawson (Lugoff-Elgin) 21.86, 7. Ali Kelley (Ridge View) 22.43.
400m – 1. Jacory Patterson (Dreher) 46.98, 3. Christian Horn (Westwood) 48.96, 5. Tyler Jefferies (A.C. Flora 50.30.
800m – 1. Tyler Jeffers (A.C. Flora) 1:56.57, 3. Ian Reagle (A.C. Flora) 1:58.50, 4. Kierran Schuetterle (Chapin) 1:58.50.
1600m – 1. Ben Gilman (Hilton Head) 4.22.37, 7, Jaden Kingsley (Chapin) 4:31.08.
3200m –1. Sam Gilman (Hilton Head) 9:30.52, 5. Michael Cook (Airport) 9:52.10.
110hh – 1. Kaden Briggs (Westwood)14.70, 3. Tyler Graves (Lower Richland) 15.28, 6. Brian Horn (Westwood) 15.74
400h – 1. Kaden Briggs (Westwood) 54.03.
4x100 Relay – 1. Westwood 41.58, 2. Lower Richland 41.88
4x400 Relay – 1. North Augusta 3:21.62, 2. Ridge View 3:22.80, 4. Westwood 3:25.34.
4x800 Relay – 1. Hilton Head 7:58.69, 3. A.C. Flora 8:04.84, 5. Ridge View 8:24.63, 8. Westwood 8:35.69
Shot Put – 1. Na’zae Baltimore (Aiken) 53-02, 4. Kwesi Jackson (Dreher) 46-04, 7. Damion Daley (Ridge View) 42-05, 8. Thai Wood (Lugoff-Elgin) 42-02.
Discus – 1. Skye Brown (Colleton County) 150-08, 3. Jaquel Prince (Dreher)148-03, 4. Thai Wood (Lugoff-Elgin) 142-01.
Long Jump – 1. Steven Gilmore (South Pointe) 22-00, 2. Tyler Webber (Lower Richland) 22-11, 3. Trini Peggett (Westwood) 21-09, 7. Malek Rush (A.C. Flora) 21-05.50.
High Jump – 1. Christian Maddox (North Augusta) 6-04.
Triple Jump – 1. Richie Saddler (Greer) 45-05, 3. Tyler Webber (Lower Richland) 44-07, 5. Darnell Grice (Ridge View) 43-10, 7. Malek Rush (A.C. Flora) 43-01.
Pole Vault – 1. Ben Watkins (York) 14-00, 4. Grant Houmiel (Chapin) 12-00, 6. Sam LaRosa (Chapin) 11-00.
4A Girls
100m – 1. Diamond Rush (Westwood) 12.15, 3. Jayla Jamison (Airport) 12.34, 5. LaNaya Martin (Ridge View) 12.40.
200m – 1. Diamond Rush (Westwood) 24.40, 2. Jayla Jamison (Airport) 24.47, 5. Jasmine Brown (Westwood) 25.47.
400m – 1.Johnaida Eliscar (Ridge View) 56.31, 2. Jayla Jamison (Airport) 56.36, 5. Jasmyn Washington (Richlarnd Northeast) 58.98, 7. Shani’a Bellamy (Richland Northeast) 59.59.
800m – 1.Tori Herman (Hilton Head) 2:16.46.
1600m – 1. Ally Wilson (Daniel) 5:09.63, 4. Hannah Twine (A.C. Flora) 5;14.89, 5. Kathleen Alden (Dreher) 5:17.05, 8. Pippa Richter (A.C. Flora) 5:27.97.
3200m –1.Mallorey Liggett (Hilton Head) 11:19.88, 5. Hannah Twine (A.C. Flora) 11:42.85.
100hh – 1. Kelsey White-Kennedy (Travelers Rest) 15.16, 4. Aaliyah Brooks (Ridge View) 15.77.
400h – 1. Frelicia Tucker (Aiken) 1;05.25.
4x100 Relay – 1. Aiken 48.65. 4. Ridge View 49.81, 5. Westwood 48.84.
4x400 Relay – 1. Aiken 4:03.70, 4. Richland Northeast 4:13.53, 8. Westwood 4:15.27.
4x800 Relay – 1.Hilton Head 9:41.94, 3. Dreher 9:55.00.
Shot Put – 1. Skyler Gadsden (Berkeley) 38-08, 4. Jayreonna Feaster (Richland Northeast) 35-01, 5. Kayla Racine (Westwood) 33-06.50, 8. Celena Raiford (Dreher) 32-01.
Discus – 1. Cailah Hicklin (Lower Richland) 129-02, 6. Olivia Downs (Chapin) 105-11.
Long Jump – 1. Jasmine Brown (Westwood) 18-02, 2. Jayme Lindo (A.C. Flora) 16-10, 3. JoAnn Smiling (A.C. Flora) 17-01, 4. Johnaida Eliscar (Ridge View) 18-00, 5. Jayla Jamison (Airport) 18-02.
High Jump – 1. Kadasia Evans (Darlington) 4-10, 4. Mekayla Brown (Ridge View) 4-08.
Triple Jump – 1. Savionna Glover (Beaufort) 35-10.50, 4. Kasha Bryant (Richland Northeast) 35-04, 5. Jaymie Lindo (A.C. Flora) 35-10.50.
Pole Vault – 1. Reagan Fleming (Wren) 10-00, 6. Mackenzie Blair (A.C. Flora) 8-00.
3A Boys
100m – 1. Quincy Mitchell (Hanahan) 10.77
200m – 1. Quincy Mitchell (Hanahan) 21.44
400m – 1. Keyvon Graham (Broome) 48.61.
800m – 1. Daniel Hurran (Broome) 1:57.37, 5. Tyler Duncan (Newberry) 2:02.11.
1600m – 1. Noah Ward (Hanahan) 4:32.45, 2. Tyler Duncan (Newberry) 4:32.91.
3200m –1. Tyler Duncan (Newberry) 9:51.70,
110hh – 1. Johnathan Witt (Battery Creek) 14.83.
400h – 1. Tyrone Washington (Battery Creek) 56.94, 3. Tyrone Etheridge (Newberry) 58.40,
4x100 Relay – 1. Hanahan 43.25, 3. Fairfield Central 43.46
4x400 Relay – 1. Powdersville 3:24.37, 7. Fairfield Central 3:37.91.
4x800 Relay – 1. Bishop England 8:11.45
Shot Put – 1. Brad Johnson (Pendleton) 49-06, 4. D.J. Sims (Mid-Carolina) 45-09, 7. Catriez Cook (Gilbert) 42-05.
Discus – 1. Demarco Jackson (Broome) 157-07.
Long Jump – 1.JaQuan Wilkins (Broome) 22-06, 5. Dayrun Keith (Pelion) 20-10.
High Jump – 1. Semaj Anderson (Pendleton) 6-08.00.
Triple Jump – 1. Semaj Anderson (Pendleton) 48-02.50.
Pole Vault – 1. Lindsay Pierce (Camden) 12-06.00, 5. Clayton Phipps (Gilbert) 11-00.
3A Girls
100m – 1. Kennedy Dennis (Berea) 12.12
200m – 1.Kennedy Dennis (Berea) 24.62, 4. Chazae Jackson (Brookland-Cayce) 26.38.
400m – 1.Anastasia Kinlaw (Timberland) 58.99, 6. Lyndsey Ebener (Brookland-Cayce) 1:01.86.
800m – 1. Patricia George (Bishop England) 2:22.32
1600m – 1. Kaitlyn Rodman (Indian Land) 5:16.90.
3200m –1.Maggie Rhodes (Woodruff) 11:33.18.
100h – 1. Chyna Campbell (Seneca) 15.38.
400h – 1. Briley Arnold (Waccamaw) 1:03.39, 5. Trenell Boyd 1:14.85.
4x100 Relay – 1.Timberland 50.06.
4x400 Relay – 1.Bishop England 4:08.61.
4x800 Relay – 1.Bishop England 9:45.29.
Shot Put – 1.Carisma Holland (Seneca) 45-11, 2. Syteria Dorsey (Columbia) 42-04.
Discus – 1. Carisma Holland (Seneca) 141-03, 6. Raynie Arender (Pelion) 94-10
Long Jump – 1.Kamiya Dendy (Pendleton) 17-02.
High Jump – 1. Kamiya Dendy (Pendleton) 5-08.
Triple Jump – 1. Elizabeth Self (Emerald) 36-09.50, 2. Taja Bradley (Camden) 35-11.
Pole Vault – 1. Allison Seney (Bishop England) 10-06.
2A Boys
100m – 1. Roland Nykel (Saluda) 11.09, 2. Waddell Rembert-Jett 11.13.
200m – 1.Wadell Rembert-Jett (Keenan) 22.45.
400m – 1.Kelean Harley (North Charleston) 49.57, 4. Waddell Rembert-Jett (Keenan) 51.04, 8. Anthony Wilson (Keenan) 53.90.
800m – 1. Ford McCoy (St. Joseph’s) 2:01.32
1600m – 1. Ford McCoy (St. Joseph’s) 4:25.30
3200m – 1. Colin Baker (Academic Magnet) 9:55.65
110hh – 1.Isaiah Ellis (Chesnee) 14.26, 6. Ti’Jan Abney (Batesburg-Leesville) 17.18.
400h – 1. Isaiah Ellis (Chesnee) 56.56.
4x100 Relay – 1.Abbeville 43.50, 3. Keenan 44.09.
4x400 Relay – 1. Keenan 3:30.24.
4x800 Relay – 1. St. Joseph’s 8:24.20, Batesburg-Leesville 9:31.98
Shot Put – 1.Cameron Wilson (Whale Branch) 51-10, 2. Tison Gray (Keenan) 46-02.
Discus – 1. Marcus McKethan (Barnwell) 162-05, 4. Danquarius Jennings (Batesburg-Leesville) 142-01.
Long Jump – 1. Nykell Roland (Saluda) 22-00.
High Jump – 1. Thaton Jordan (Calhoun County) 6-04, 2. Jarquise Gunter (Eau Claire) 6-02.
Triple Jump – 1. Keyshawn King (Liberty) 47-05
Pole Vault – 1.Brent Forrest (Southside Christian) 12-06, 6. Cayden Bundrick (Batesburg-Leesville) 10-00.
2A Girls
100m – 1. Jordan Haywood (Christ Church) 12.17.
200m – 1.Jordan Haywood (Christ Church) 25.19.
400m – 1. Tariney Pepper (Christ Church) 59.67
800m – 1. Annika Bissinger (St. Josephs) 2:21.04
1600m – 1. Annika Bissinger (St. Josephs) 5:26.22
3200m –1. Morgan Summey (Grer Middle) 11:41.06.
100h – 1. Jordan Haywood (Christ Church) 15.53
400h – 1. Ayana Richburg (Christ Church), 3. Lauren Gordon (Keenan) 1:08.17
4x100 Relay – 1. Woodland 50.45.
4x400 Relay – 1. Woodland 4:95.86, 2. Keenan 4:15.84
4x800 Relay – 1. Greer Middle College Charter 10:12.17
Shot Put – 1. Tylayshia West (Batesburg-Leesville) 42-11, 4. Nyfayshia Merritt (Batesburg Leesville) 35-00.
Discus – 1. Tedreauna Britt (Woodland) 154-05.
Long Jump – 1.Amiracle Scott (Chesnee) 18-03.50, 3. Shandora Cheeseboro (Batesburg-Leesville) 17-01.
High Jump – 1. Mya Dollard (Johnsonville) 5-02, 7. Lauren Caughman (Batesburg-Leesville) 4-06.
Triple Jump – 1.Auyana Carson (Woodland) 37-05, 2. Shandora Cheeseboro (Batesburg-Leesville) 37-01.
Pole Vault – 1. Somer Knight (Woodland) 13-00, 3. Lauren Caughman (Batesburg-Leesville) 9-06.
1A Boys
100m – 1. Aaron Rice (Great Falls) 11.19
200m – 1.Ricardo Wright (McBee) 22.29
400m – 1.Ricardo Wright (McBee) 49.58
800m – 1.Caleb Rummel (Governor’s School) 2:08.24.
1600m – 1. Kayson White (Hannah-Pamplico) 4:48.98
3200m –1.Jeremiah Boyd (Dixie) 11:07.11
110hh – 1. Dashonnell Wright (McBee) 15.67, Amonte Brown (Scott’s Branch)15.90, Robert Matterson 15.95, Terrence Yon 16.70
400h – 1. Robert Matterson (Scott’s Branch) 58.71.
4x100 Relay – 1. Scott’s Branch 43.80
4x400 Relay – 1. Scott’s Branch 3:39.94
4x800 Relay – 1. Scott’s Branch 9:15.77
Shot Put – 1.Marquise Thomas (Scott’s Branch) 46-01. 4. Joshua Pringle 41-08, 5. Malique Coard 41-05.
Discus –1. Andre Brown (Scott’s Branch) 141-04, 2. Joshua Pringle (Scott’s Branch) 133-09.
Long Jump – 1. Dazwon McCormick (Hannah-Pamplico) 21-09.
High Jump – 1. Devante Scott (Hunter-Kinard-Tyler) 6-02.
Triple Jump – 1. Darius Rush (C.E. Murray) 46-01.
Pole Vault – 1. Vaquan Wilder (Scott’s Branch) 10-0.
1A Girls
100m – 1. Kiara Belton (Richland One) 12.78.
200m – 1. Paulette Wimberly (Scott’s Branch) 25.88
400m – 1. Paulette Wimberly (Scott’s Branch) 59.92.
800m – 1. Mary Wimberly (Scott’s Branch) 2:39.22
1600m – 1. Mary Wimberly (Scott’s Branch) 6:20.60
3200m –1.Megan Flynn (Lewisville) 13:29.75.
100h – 1.Wykasha Space (Hemingway) 16.48
400h – 1.Wykasha Space (Hemingway) 1:11.81.
4x100 Relay – 1. Cross 51.21.
4x400 Relay – 1. Scott’s Branch 4:17.53
4x800 Relay – 1. Scott’s Branch 11:11.81
Shot Put – 1.Tykeyma Davis (McCormick) 33-08.
Discus – 1.Jaleah Washington (Military Magnet) 99-10.
Long Jump – 1.Dynesha Harmon (McBee) 16-04.50.
High Jump – 1.Jordan Brown (McCormick) 5-00.
Triple Jump – 1.Dyneshia Harmon (McBee) 33-05.
