A.C. Flora hopes to keep their winning streak alive

A.C. Flora boys golf coach Robert Dargan knows streaks like the one his team is on isn’t the norm.
The Falcons have won a state-record six consecutive championships and will go for their seventh beginning today as the Class 4A state golf tournament gets underway in Hilton Head Island. A.C. Flora’s previous six titles have come in Class 3A, but it moved to Class 4A because of realignment.
If A.C. Flora wins, it will be its 14th state title, which would be one behind Christ Church’s record of 15.
“I try to tell the guys this isn’t normal. The music will stop eventually, and we will just start another streak if it does happen,” said Dargan, who is in his second year as coach. “But of course, we aren’t looking for it to happen this year.”
The Falcons won six tournaments this season, including last week’s Class 4A Lower State championship. A.C. Flora shot a 3-under 285, its lowest round of the year.
Jack Parrott and freshman Ford Williams shred medalist honors last week. Parrott, a South Carolina commit and Heathwood Hall transfer, is second on the team in scoring (72), behind Wofford signee Ryan Marter’s 71. The two teamed up last weekend to win the 66th annual Carolinas Four-Ball Championship at Camden Country Club.
“Don’t think any team has a one-two combination in the state, and they have been great to coach. I just wished we could have had Jack for his whole career,” Dargan said. “Ryan, Jack and Ian Stewart, another senior, work hard; the younger guys feed off of that. This team has a great balance of working hard and also having fun.”
The rest of the team’s rotation is Stewart, Williams and Zach Pereira, who transferred from Illinois.
The Falcons are one of two Midlands schools in the 16-team Class 4A tournament. Chapin is the other.
In Class 5A, Lexington looks to stop Boiling Springs’ state championship streak. The Bulldogs won three consecutive titles in Class 4A. The Wildcats finished second in the Lower State tournament last week, and Dillon Hite tied for medalist honors. Clemson commit Gracyn Burgess hopes to join former Lexington golfer Lauren Stephens as the second person to earn all state in both girls and boys golf, which is made up of the top 10 finishers. Burgess was fourth last week in the Lower State tournament and shot a 67 on Sunday to win the Viki Disantis Girls Championship.
River Bluff also is in the field, and Blythewood’s Colby Cantry qualified as an individual.
Gilbert, Mid-Carolina and Brookland-Cayce made the Class 3A tournament field. The Indians tied for second in the Lower State last week, and Mid-Carolina was runner-up in the Upper State.
Camden’s Willis Kelly qualified as an individual.
Teeing it up
The sites and dates for this year’s boys state golf tournaments
Class 5A tournament: Monday-Tuesday at Wescott Plantation in Summerville
Class 4A tournament: Monday-Tuesday at Barony Course in Hilton Head Island
Class 3A tournament: Monday-Tuesday at True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island
Class 2A tournament: Monday-Tuesday at Mt. Vintage Golf Club in North Augusta
