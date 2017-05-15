Midlands players picked for S.C. Baseball Coaches All-Star games

Eighteen Midlands players were selected to the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association all-star games
State finalists River Bluff and A.C. Flora each had two players selected for the games, which will be held May 25-27 at Lexington High School. Lexington, Dutch Fork, Chapin, Camden and Mid-Carolina also had two players selected for the games.
River Bluff’s Aaron Adams and Walker McDowell were picked for the North-South Select team. They will be joined on the South team by Lexington’s Jon Scott and Dutch Fork’s Ward Hacklen. Irmo’s Ray Canady is one of the coaches for the team.
Mid-Carolina’s Corey Stone and Camden’s Devin Beckley were picked for the North team. Beckley’s dad, Devin, is one of the coaches for the North.
Stone, the Class 3A Player of the Year, is one of six South Carolina commits picked for the game. Others are Ashley Ridge’s Josh Church, Hilton Head’s Carmen Mlodzinsk, Sumter’s Jordan Holladay, Easley’s Logan Chapman and J.L. Mann’s Jack Stamler.
Players picked for the Class A/2A/5A games are Blythewood’s Todd Mattox, Dutch Fork’s Jordan Beatson, Lexington’s Dalton Lansdowne and White Knoll’s Ryan Harbin.
Area players picked for the Class 3A/4A games are A.C. Flora’s Coleman Pope and Charles Chapman, Chapin’s Robert King and Will Kroskie, Gilbert’s Jacob Rye, Pelion’s Austin Fogle, Fairfield Central’s Stanley McManus and Mid-Carolina’s Preston Farmer.
Select Rosters
SOUTH
Josh Church, Ashley Ridge; Kyle Watkins, Ashley Ridge; Seth Chestnut, Barnwell; Christian Maggio, Carolina Forest; Bryar Johnson, Carolina Forest; Ward Hacklen, Dutch Fork; Tyler McAlister, Georgetown; Cal Brunson, Hartsville; Carmen Mlodzinsk, Hilton Head; Nick Collins, Lake View; Jon Scott, Lexington; Donald Hansis, North Myrtle Beach; Walker McDowell, River Bluff; Aaron Adams, River Bluff ; Austin Blakely, South Florence; Jordan Holladay, Sumter
Coaches: Ray Canady, Irmo; Greg Dozier, Dillon
NORTH
Jamison Patterson, BHP; Elijah Henderson, Blue Ridge; Devin Beckley, Camden; Douglas Angeli, Dorman; Logan Chapman, Easley; Austin Morgan, Easley; Mike Ra. Fox Creek; Bryson Ward, Gaffney; Houston Wright, Gaffney; Jack Stamler, J L Mann; Ja'Darius Munford, Lamar; Corey Stone, Mid-Carolina; Will Gardiner, Northwestern; Payton Young, Palmetto; Tristen Hudson, Seneca; Bo Taylor, South Pointe
Coaches: Mitch Walters, Northwestern; Denny Beckley, Camden
North-South games
Class A/2A/5A
South
DeOndre Smith, Ashley Ridge; Perry Fleming, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Destan Akai Harriso; Bethune Bowman; Todd Mattox, Blythewood; Alec Hiott, Charleston Math & Science; Hunter Willey, Charleston Math & Science; Brett Young, Conway; Jordan Beatson, Dutch Fork; Drew Yniesta, Fort Dorchester; Patrick Dizon, James Island; Lex Tuten, Johnsonville; Dalton Lansdowne, Lexington; Jonny Watts, Summerville; Dawson Price, Sumter; Ryan Harbin, White Knoll; Ethan Westbury, Woodland
Coaches: Anthony Carroll, Conway; Keith Lowman, Woodland
North
Micheal Bollinger, Boiling Springs; Chase Botts, Chesnee; Adam Carter, Dixie; Hayden Houchens, Dorman; Trevor Weisner, Easley; Chase Stevens, Easley; Kobie MacKinnon, Fort Mill; Ryan Gregory, Fox Creek; Damien Eubanks, Gaffney; Ethan Jones, Laurens; Drew Colvin, Lewisville; Matt Cline, Riverside; Jack Culumovic, St. Joseph’s; Jordan Gilbert, Westside; Lummie Young, Westside; Chase McCarley, Whitmire.
Coaches: Chris Martin, Whitmire, Jeff Osment, Gaffney
Class 3A/4A Teams
South
Charles Chapman, A.C. Flora; Coleman Pope, A.C. Flora; Nick Fowler, Aynor; Drew Anderson, Berkeley; Cameron Bent, Bluffton; John Sendziak, Cane Bay; Will Kroske, Chapin; Robert King, Chapin; Michael Thigpen, Colleton County; Jacob Rye, Gilbert; Caleb Peach, Hartsville; Jalen Barr, Lake City; Vence Hanna, Lake City; Cameron Bodge; Myrtle Beach; Austin Fogle. Pelion; McKinley Grooms, Waccamaw
Coaches: Shane Todd, Cane Bay; Robbie Centracchio, St. James
North
Braxton Copley, Aiken; Nick Butler, Camden; Kane Fisher, Chapman; Austin Hart; Beau Thompson, Daniel; Stanley McManus, Fairfield Central; Brooks Lucas, Greenville; Preston Farmer, Mid-Carolina; Nick Clary, North Augusta; Shaw Crocker, Palmetto; Paul Altieri, Powdersville; Colton Barbary, Powdersville; Stephen Thompson, South Pointe; Isaac Black. West Oak; Charles Schaum, Woodruff; Thomas Caldwell, York
Coaches: Andy Bay, Seneca; Randy Thompson, Wren
