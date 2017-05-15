Photos: White Knoll vs. Byrnes softball, Game 1

White Knoll's Karoline Kitchings watches from the dugout against Byrnes during the first game of the South Carolina Class 5A softball state championship series on Monday, May 15, 2017, at White Knoll High School in Lexington, S.C. Byrnes defeated White Knoll 13-1 to get a jump on the best of three series.
Byrnes outfielder Bailey Goldsmith celebrates a double against White Knoll during the first game of the South Carolina Class 5A softball state championship series on Monday, May 15, 2017, at White Knoll High School in Lexington, S.C. Byrnes defeated White Knoll 13-1 to get a jump on the best of three series.
Byrnes pitcher Kasey Widemyer fields a batted ball against White Knoll during the first game of the South Carolina Class 5A softball state championship series on Monday, May 15, 2017, at White Knoll High School in Lexington, S.C. Byrnes defeated White Knoll 13-1 to get a jump on the best of three series.
Byrnes shortstop Parker Birch throws to first for an out against White Knoll during the first game of the South Carolina Class 5A softball state championship series on Monday, May 15, 2017, at White Knoll High School in Lexington, S.C. Byrnes defeated White Knoll 13-1 to get a jump on the best of three series.
White Knoll second baseman Shelby Davies throws to first for an out against Byrnes during the first game of the South Carolina Class 5A softball state championship series on Monday, May 15, 2017, at White Knoll High School in Lexington, S.C. Byrnes defeated White Knoll 13-1 to get a jump on the best of three series.
White Knoll players watch from the dugout against Byrnes during the first game of the South Carolina Class 5A softball state championship series on Monday, May 15, 2017, at White Knoll High School in Lexington, S.C. Byrnes defeated White Knoll 13-1 to get a jump on the best of three series.
White Knoll shortstop Hannah Goodwin adjusts her uniform after hitting a double against Byrnes during the first game of the South Carolina Class 5A softball state championship series on Monday, May 15, 2017, at White Knoll High School in Lexington, S.C. Byrnes defeated White Knoll 13-1 to get a jump on the best of three series.
Byrnes pitcher Kasey Widemyer delivers to a White Knoll batter during the first game of the South Carolina Class 5A softball state championship series on Monday, May 15, 2017, at White Knoll High School in Lexington, S.C. Byrnes defeated White Knoll 13-1 to get a jump on the best of three series.
Syvannah Workman cheers on her teammates against Byrnes during the first game of the South Carolina Class 5A softball state championship series on Monday, May 15, 2017, at White Knoll High School in Lexington, S.C. Byrnes defeated White Knoll 13-1 to get a jump on the best of three series.
White Knoll's Andrea Lyon delivers a pitch against Byrnes during the first game of the South Carolina Class 5A softball state championship series on Monday, May 15, 2017, at White Knoll High School in Lexington, S.C. Byrnes defeated White Knoll 13-1 to get a jump on the best of three series.
Byrnes players celebrate a run against White Knoll during the first game of the South Carolina Class 5A softball state championship series on Monday, May 15, 2017, at White Knoll High School in Lexington, S.C. Byrnes defeated White Knoll 13-1 to get a jump on the best of three series.
The White Knoll team reacts after the final out of the first game of the South Carolina Class 5A softball state championship series on Monday, May 15, 2017, at White Knoll High School in Lexington, S.C. Byrnes defeated White Knoll 13-1 to get a jump on the best of three series.
Fans watch from the outfield during the first game of the South Carolina Class 5A softball state championship series between White Knoll and Byrnes on Monday, May 15, 2017, at White Knoll High School in Lexington, S.C. Byrnes defeated White Knoll 13-1 to get a jump on the best of three series.
Byrnes players celebrate a run against White Knoll during the first game of the South Carolina Class 5A softball state championship series on Monday, May 15, 2017, at White Knoll High School in Lexington, S.C. Byrnes defeated White Knoll 13-1 to get a jump on the best of three series.
Softballs sit inside a floatation device in the White Knoll dugout during the first game of the South Carolina Class 5A softball state championship series on Monday, May 15, 2017, at White Knoll High School in Lexington, S.C. Byrnes defeated White Knoll 13-1 to get a jump on the best of three series.
White Knoll shortstop Ariel Johnson reacts after the final out against Byrnes during the first game of the South Carolina Class 5A softball championship series on Monday, May 15, 2017, in at White Knoll High School in Lexington, S.C. Byrnes defeated White Knoll 13-1 to get a jump on the best of three series.
