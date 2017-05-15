Big first inning helps Byrnes on way to win in series opener

White Knoll coach April Farr didn’t recognize her team in Monday’s opening game of the Class 5A softball championship against Byrnes.

The Timberwolves didn’t resemble the squad, which won 27 games and made it to its first title series. Instead, White Knoll (27-3) was a little timid and the Rebels made the Timberwolves pay.

Byrnes scored four runs in the opening inning on its way to a 13-1 win in the best-of-three series. Game two is at Byrnes on Wednesday. The Rebels are looking for their second title in four years.

“They came out on fire, and that wasn’t us at all tonight,” White Knoll coach April Farr said. “We usually respond to that and fight back. I don’t know if it was a case of nerves, this is our first time being here. We had a little nerves that first inning, and it set the tone. And the other team took advantage.”

The loss was White Knoll’s first since April 1 against North Augusta. It also was the Timberwolves’ lowest offensive output of the season and first time they gave up more than eight runs in a game.

But Farr challenged her team to put the game behind them and get ready for Wednesday.

“We just got to get our fire back and let this game roll off our backs,” she said. “You got to take two to win it. So we might as well come out Wednesday, take it to them and force game three.”

Byrnes, which is making its fourth title appearance in the last five years, is in the same position for the second straight year.

The Rebels (24-5) won the opener in last year’s championship against Stratford before losing the final two games. Byrnes had T-shirts made up with “Unfinished Business,” and they are using the hash tag #RevengeTour during the playoffs.

“We made this year a little bit about redemption,” Byrnes coach Brandi Aiken said. “We thought we might have gave one away last year. But this team is different, and we hope we are going to write our own story.”

Byrnes’ 3-4-5 hitters, Kasey Widmyer, Haven Pesce and Amber Campbell, did a bulk of the damage. Widmyer hit a two-run homer in the first, while Pesce drove in four runs and Campbell added three RBIs. Campbell was a homer short of the cycle.

Widmyer picked up the win on the mound. She allowed an unearned run on two hits in the complete-game victory.

White Knoll’s lone run came in the three as Hannah Goodwin scored on an error to cut the lead to 5-1. Byrnes responded with three runs in the fourth as Pesce and Campbell had back-to-back RBI singles.

Andrea Lyon took the loss for White Knoll.