AC Flora sweeps to Class 4A state championship

The A.C. Flora Falcons claimed their sixth state championship since 2001 with an 8-1 victory Tuesday night against South Pointe to sweep the Class 4A best-of-three series 2-0.
It’s the fourth state title in the past six years for A.C. Flora.
“It’s been one of those years,” A.C. Flora coach Andy Hallett said. “Stuff comes at you, and you keep plugging forward and keep moving, moving, moving. To be where we are right now, I couldn’t be prouder.
“They’re all special, without hesitation, but I’m here to tell you this one is sweet. Everyone stayed the course.”
The Falcons went undefeated in eight playoff games and outscored their opponents 73-18. The clinching victory was the first road game of the postseason and ended with a dogpile on the mound.
“You can’t envision stuff like that,” Hallet said. “What you can envision is sticking to the plan and having your kids believe in what you’re trying to accomplish. We had so many guys contribute throughout the playoffs.”
A.C. Flora (25-7) jumped on top with a run in the top of the first. Coleman Pope led off with a double and scored on a two-out double by Andrew Walker.
The Falcons blew things open with a four-run second. Pope delivered a RBI single to score Jonnie Hernandez. Will Bethea grounded to third, and it couldn’t be handled, allowing two runs to score. Leighton Long closed the scoring with a RBI fielder’s choice to make it 5-0.
South Pointe (25-9) got one back in the bottom of the second with a sacrifice fly from Dez Good.
It stayed that way until the fifth. Hallett showed he was pushing the right buttons when Henry Mills pinch-hit and added a two-run single.
Pope was the only player on the last title team in 2014. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
“Freshman year, I didn’t have much of a contribution, but this year I feel like I led this team and they stepped up. I’m really proud of my guys,” Pope said. “We really stepped up in the playoffs.”
Sophomore Caleb Speedy pitched a complete game six-hitter to earn the win. The left-hander struck out two and walked three and hit a batter to improve to 7-2. More importantly, the Falcons committed one harmless error behind him.
“He’s tough,” Hallet said. “He can spin it and he can change it. It goes back to we’re going to do what we do. He dominated the open side of the plate all night long.”
W: Caleb Speedy (7-2). L: Spencer Bala. Hitters: ACF: Coleman Pope 2-4; Harmon Cox 2-4.
Comments