AC Flora wins eighth straight golf title

A move in classification didn’t stop A.C. Flora boys’ golf team’s streak of state championship.
The Falcons won their eighth straight state title Tuesday by 10 shots over Myrtle Beach for the Class 4A championship. It was A.C. Flora’s 14 state championship overall, with the others coming in Class 3A.
The Falcons trail Christ Church by one for most championships in state history.
A.C. Flora began the day three shots behind Wren but fired a 291 on Tuesday to claim the championship. Ryan Marter fired a 68 in the final round and Jack Parrott and Ian Stewart each shot 73s.
Parrott and Marter each earned all-state honors by finishing in the top 10. Parrott finished tied for second with Methintr Top Kamnark at 141. Marter was one shot back at 142.
Myrtle Beach’s Holden Grigg won the individual honors with a 130, a Barony Course record. He shot 65 on both days.
In Class 5A, Boiling Springs won its third straight state title and Trent Phillips won his third individual championship. Lexington finished fifth in the tournament with Dillon Hite, coming in 14th.
In Class 3A, Waccamaw cruised to the title by 37 shots over Bishop England. Gilbert finished third, the highest finish in the program’s history. The Indians were led by Blake Dimsdale’s 14th-place finish.
Class 5A Team Scores: Boiling Springs 889; Gaffney 898; Dorman 911; Wando 916; Lexington 930; Byrnes 933; Rock Hill 936; Mauldin 962; Carolina Forest 974; James Island 976; Sumter 994; River Bluff 1,005; Nation Ford 1,007; Wade Hampton 1,010; Socastee 1,025; Fort Dorchester 1,031.
All-State: Trent Phillips 211; Colby Patton 217; Zach Gordon 219; Cody Transou 221; Reed Bentley 222; Josh Sprouse 222; Nick Mayfield 223; Will Seheppard 223; Harrison Corbin 224; Thomas Hollingsworth 224.
Class 4A Team Scores: Class 4A Team scores: A.C. Flora 592; Myrtle Beach 602; Wren 604; Hilton Head 611; Lancaster 614; Hartsville 615; Beaufort 627; North Myrtle Beach 629; Eastside 629; South Aiken 638; Chapin 640; BHP 648; St. James 664; Blue Ridge 671; Travelers Rest 681; Pickens 685.
All-State: Holden Grigg 130; Jack Parrott 141; Methintr Top Kamnark 141; Ryan Marter 142; Travis Mancill 143; Levi Moody 144; McClure Thompson 146; Matthew Campbell 148; Ross Craft 148; Brady Hinkle 148
Class 3A Team Scores: Waccamaw 578; Bishop England 615; Gilbert 627; Emerald 644; Palmetto 651; Pendleton 664; Woodruff 667; May River 672; Mid-Carolina 672; Walhalla 677; Manning 685; Powdersville 686; Aynor 701; Hanahan 715; Brookland-Cayce 722.
All-State: Jacob Bridgeman 135; Patrick Golden 140; Connor Moore 142; Ben Quinque 144; Drew Mullen 144; Drew Weary 144; Trey Salley 145; Jackson Whitfield 146; Brandon McBride 148; Carl Brock 148; Colt Martin 148.
