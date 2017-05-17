White Knoll forces deciding game in Class 5A softball series

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:56 White Knoll bounces back to force deciding game Pause 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad 1:45 The lure of vanity license plates in South Carolina 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 1:26 Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted 1:37 West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing 0:38 Tim Tebow shares message at Fireflies' Faith and Family Night 1:07 Poison Ivy flourishing in Congaree National Park 3:26 South Carolina pitcher Clarke Schmidt deals with season-ending injury Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email White Knoll coach April Farr and pitcher Andrea Lyon discuss the Timberwolves'4-3 win in Game two of Class 5A championship series. lbezjak@thestate.com

White Knoll coach April Farr and pitcher Andrea Lyon discuss the Timberwolves'4-3 win in Game two of Class 5A championship series. lbezjak@thestate.com