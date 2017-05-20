Northwestern baseball tops River Bluff for state title

The Northwestern High School baseball team started the season as No. 1 and finished it that way.
The Trojans defeated River Bluff, 5-2, on Saturday at Blythewood in the deciding game of the Class 5A state championship series.
It’s the first state title for the Trojans, the preseason No. 1 in South Carolina Coaches Poll in February.
After losing the first game of the series, Northwestern swept the final two games.
“Pretty proud, starting the season No. 1 and finishing it No. 1. That’s special,” Northwestern coach Mitch Walters said. “Tonight, our pitching came through and we relied on our pitching all year.”
South Carolina commitments John Gilreath and Wesley Sweatt did the job on the mound for the Trojans. Gilreath, a lefty, retired the first 13 batters and gave up one run over the first six innings before handing it over to Sweatt.
Sweatt, a right-hander, gave up a run but struck out Cameron Cribb to end the game.
The loss ends River Bluff’s first trip to the state championship. The Gators were led by 10 seniors, who have been with the program since it started four years ago.
River Bluff coach Mark Bonnette fought back tears talking about his senior group and what they meant to the program. The Gators won three elimination games to make to the title game.
“This team never quit. To come back in the loser’s bracket, win three games and get here. I never questioned the heart of the ball club,” Bonnette said. “These guys could have found ways to stay and not come to River Bluff. Some ended up staying, but these guys ended up playing for a state title.
“Their commitment to us and loyalty as players, I will never forget it and I love them. I’m sad we couldn’t finish it for them.”
Freshman Alex Urban hit a solo homer and Josh Senter had an RBI to lead the Gators. Urban’s homer broke up Gilreath’s perfect game in the fifth and got River Bluff within 2-1.
Northwestern scored once in the bottom of the fifth on River Bluff pitcher Davis Goodyear to go back up 3-1. The Trojans added two more in the sixth on Andrew Shipman’s RBI triple and Jordan Starkes’ fielder’s choice.
Joel Taylor led the Trojans with three hits, including an RBI single to put Northwestern up 1-0 in the third. Starkes also had two hits.
W: Gilreath L: Kelly SV: Sweatt Hitters: RB: Hannon 1-3; Urban 1-3 HR, RBI; Senter 1-3 RBI. N: Starkes 2-4 RBI; Taylor 3-3 RBI.
