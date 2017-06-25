Swansea pitcher, USC commit to play in national showcase

Swansea pitcher and South Carolina commit Josiah Sightler will get to showcase his skills against some of the nation’s top baseball players this week.
Sightler is one of the 80 players invited to the Tournament of Stars Showcase at the USA Baseball training complex in Cary, N.C., on June 27 through July 1. The left-hander was 4-4 on mound with 79 strikeouts last season and hit .455 with five homers and 15 RBIs.
Sightler tied a state-record with 21 strikeouts in a playoff game against Bluffton this year. Sightler and Carson High School (N.C.) Owen White are the two USC commits in the event.
Clemson has three commits in the showcase – Parker Meadows (Grayson High School, Ga.), Davis Sharpe (Mill Creek High School, Ga.) and Justin Wrobleski (Sequoya High School, Ga.).
