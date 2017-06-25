The State’s Lou Bezjak named SC sportswriter of the year

Lou Bezjak, The State’s prep sports coordinator, has been named the South Carolina sportswriter of the year for 2016 by the National Sports Media Association.
He will be honored at a banquet in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Monday night.
It is the second time Bezjak has won the award. He also won in 2014, when he worked at the Morning News in Florence. The State’s Josh Kendall won in 2013.
The sportscaster of the year in South Carolina is Mark Sturgis of ESPN Upstate in Greenville.
For the second consecutive year, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney won the Paul “Bear” Bryant College Football Coach of the Year Award, which is voted on by NSMA members.
Comments