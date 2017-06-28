Lexington senior wins second straight Twin States’ Girls Championship

Lexington’s Gracyn Burgess defended her title in the Carolinas Golf Association Twin States Girls’ Championship.
Burgess won a three-way playoff over Elle Johnson and Michelle Harn on Wednesday at Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. It was her second straight Twin States victory and third victory in the past two months.
The Clemson commit won the Women’s South Carolina Golf Association girls junior championship last week and the Vicki Desantis Championship in May.
Burgess shot an even-par 72 in opening round and began the day one shot behind Phoebe Carles. She shot a 3-over 75 in the final round.
Burgess is the top ranked golfer in the latest South Carolina Junior Golf rankings.
