Former White Knoll player named school’s new baseball coach

White Knoll picked one of its own to lead the school’s baseball program.
Former Timberwolves’ player Blake Roland was named the White Knoll’s new baseball coach. He replaces Charles Assey, who left earlier this month to take the Cardinal Newman baseball job.
“It has come full circle,” Roland said. “It was a dream of mine when I graduated to come back and be at a program and place I cared for so much. The Lord had a good plan and the timing was right.”
At 23 years old, Roland is the youngest head baseball coach in the Midlands but feels he is ready for opportunity.
Roland graduated from White Knoll in 2012 and played for two years at Charleston Southern. He has been pitching coach at Stratford the past four years and was the team’s JV coach this year.
Roland also is the head coach of the Post 166 legion team, which will play Chapin-Newberry in the playoffs beginning next week. After legion season wraps up, Roland will begin moving back to the Midlands.
White Knoll went 15-11 this season and lost in the district semifinals.
In addition to White Knoll, two other Midlands high schools filled their vacancies.
Irmo hired Bruce White to replace Ray Canady, who stepped down to become the school’s assistant athletic director.
Westwood hired Bamberg-Ehrhardt assistant Vince Connor to replace Jonathan Burroughs. Connor has been an assistant for 10 years at various schools. The Redhawks made the playoffs for the first time in school history this year.
