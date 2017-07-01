Golfers provide one-two punch to help AC Flora win state championship

Coming up in the junior golf ranks, Ryan Marter and Jack Parrott had plenty of experience playing each other.

But this year, they became teammates for their senior seasons at A.C. Flora High and provided a one-two punch in helping the Falcons to their eighth consecutive state championships. Marter and Parrott were named The State newspaper’s Boys Golfers of the Year.

“We have been playing together since we were 10, and I tried to get him to Flora earlier,” Marter said. “Finally, we got to be teammates. It was a great time and got some great wins. He was a key asset to our team.”

Marter made his best recruiting pitch to get Parrott to be at A.C. Flora sooner. Parrott was content at Heathwood Hall, where he was multiple all-state selection and finished second in the SCISA 3A tournament in 2016.

But circumstances, including Parrott’s house getting flooded, helped land him at A.C. Flora. Parrott knew Marter and other team members and said his teammates welcomed him with open arms.

“It was a great decision on my and my family’s part to move to Flora for both academics and sports,” Parrott said. “And knowing I had a good friend like Ryan on the team, it was fun to be a part of that. And I was glad to win a championship with them.”

Parrott admitted he was a little nervous before the Class 4A state tournament and didn’t want to ruin the Falcons’ championship streak. He didn’t show it during his play and tied for second in the state tournament with Marter one shot back in fourth.

“Going into the state tournament, I didn’t think we were playing our best golf and teams were capable of beating us,” Parrott said. “But we pulled it out and I knew we would. We had a lot of experience on the team.”

Marter (71.2) and Parrott (72.6) ranked 1-2 on the Falcons in scoring average and combined to win medalist honors at 10 different matches or tournaments. Marter, a Wofford signee, won the Region 5-4A tournament while Parrott, who will play for South Carolina, was co-medalist at the 4A Lower State tournament.

Marter and Parrott also teamed up to win the 66th annual Carolinas Four-Ball Championship at Camden Country Club in May. While the two Division I signees play well together, there is plenty of competition and friendly wagering each time they tee it up

Parrott says Marter’s short game and length off the tee is tough to match while Marter says Parrott doesn’t miss a fairway.

“It’s 50-50 every day. Either of us could win on any given day,” Marter said.

“It’s fun to beat one another or have a chance to,” Parrott said. “And if I’m playing some good golf, we had some pretty good matches. That’s why we team up so well together.”