The 2017 All-Midlands Boys Golf Team

Henry Augenstein, Hammond – Had nine-hole average of 36.7. Was all-state after finishing second in SCISA 3A tournament. Signed to play golf at Wofford.
Dillon Hite, Lexington – Had nine-hole average of 37.7. Shared medalist honors at Class 5A Lower State and finished 14th in state tournament.
P.J. Jacobs, Mid-Carolina – Had 18-hole average of 75.5. Was third in Class 3A Upper State tournament and 12th in 3A state tournament
Bronson Myers, Hammond – Had nine-hole average of 36.8. Was all-state after finishing fourth in SCISA 3A tournament.
Ryan Marter, A.C. Flora – Had 18 hole average of 71.2. Won Greenwood Invitational and Members Club Invitational. All-state after finishing fourth in Class 4A tournament. North-South selection and signed to play at Wofford.
Jack Parrott, A.C. Flora – Had 18-hole average of 72.6. Co-medalist in 4A Lower State tournament. Finished second in 4A state tournament and earned all-state honors. Signed to play at South Carolina
Ian Stewart, A.C. Flora – Had 18-hole average of 72.6. Finished fifth in Class 4A Lower State and 18th in 4A state tournament
Honorable Mention
Jordan Biggers, River Bluff; Jeremy Boyle, Chapin; Gracyn Burgess, Lexington; Justin Fowler, White Knoll; Fulton Jones, Spring Valley; Jeremiah Kubilus, Gilbert; Palmer Mason, Dutch Fork; Austin Murray, Ben Lippen; Connor Patterson, Lexington; Elliott Pope, Cardinal Newman; Ford Reynolds, A.C. Flora; John Weiss, Heathwood Hall; Micah Westermeyer, Chapin
