2017 All-Midlands Boys Tennis Team

Daniel Brown, Dreher – Region 5-4A Player of Year went 12-2 and qualified for state singles tournament.
Cal Calcina, Brookland-Cayce – Went 14-4, was Region 5-3A Player of Year and was state singles qualifier.
Jason Flowers, Chapin – Was 58-28 in his career of singles. Qualified for state tournament past three seasons and was North-South selection.
Zach Kirkland, A.C. Flora – Was 13-2 and state singles qualifer.
William Lynch, Hammond – SCISA 1-3A Region Player of Year and Skyhawks No. 1 singles player
Lukas McClamrock, A.C. Flora – Was 8-5 and missed some time because of injury. Played No. 1 for Falcons singles but wasn’t able to play.
Nick Neal, Lexington – All-region and state singles qualifier
Sean Nyugen, Irmo – Was 16-0 and didn’t drop a set in regular season and playoffs. Finished fourth at state singles tournament.
Player of Year: Sean Nyugen, Irmo
Honorable Mention: Adam Black, Saluda; Henry Cooper, Irmo; Cutler FitzGerald, Brookland-Cayce; Ethan Leary, Batesburg-Leesville; Max Miller, Cardinal Newman; Talley Moorman, A.C. Flora; Vikranth Reddy, Spring Valley; Andy Reed, Irmo; Albert Zhu, River Bluff.
