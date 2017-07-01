A.C. Flora's Lukas McClamrock
July 01, 2017 4:27 PM

2017 All-Midlands Boys Tennis Team

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Daniel Brown, Dreher – Region 5-4A Player of Year went 12-2 and qualified for state singles tournament.

Cal Calcina, Brookland-Cayce – Went 14-4, was Region 5-3A Player of Year and was state singles qualifier.

Jason Flowers, Chapin – Was 58-28 in his career of singles. Qualified for state tournament past three seasons and was North-South selection.

Zach Kirkland, A.C. Flora – Was 13-2 and state singles qualifer.

William Lynch, Hammond – SCISA 1-3A Region Player of Year and Skyhawks No. 1 singles player

Lukas McClamrock, A.C. Flora – Was 8-5 and missed some time because of injury. Played No. 1 for Falcons singles but wasn’t able to play.

Nick Neal, Lexington – All-region and state singles qualifier

Sean Nyugen, Irmo – Was 16-0 and didn’t drop a set in regular season and playoffs. Finished fourth at state singles tournament.

Player of Year: Sean Nyugen, Irmo

Honorable Mention: Adam Black, Saluda; Henry Cooper, Irmo; Cutler FitzGerald, Brookland-Cayce; Ethan Leary, Batesburg-Leesville; Max Miller, Cardinal Newman; Talley Moorman, A.C. Flora; Vikranth Reddy, Spring Valley; Andy Reed, Irmo; Albert Zhu, River Bluff.

