Four Midlands players selected to All-USA S.C. baseball team

Mid-Carolina pitcher and South Carolina signee Corey Stone was one of four Midlands players named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Carolina Baseball Team, released Wednesday.
Stone, the Class 3A Player of the Year, went 8-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. He also hit .396 with three homers and 23 RBI.
Stone was drafted by Texas Rangers in 27th round of MLB Draft but opted to go to USC where he enrolled last month.
Stone is joined on the first team by Dutch Fork’s Ward Hacklen. The Spartanburg Methodist signee hit .261 with 15 this season for the Silver Foxes and also was the MVP in the SC Select All-Star game.
Lugoff-Elgin’s Chase Roberts and River Bluff’s Aaron Adams were named to the second team. Roberts, a Clemson signee, hit .338 with 21 RBI and was 5-1 with 0.88 ERA.
Adams, a College of Charleston signee, hit .396 with four homers, 20 RBI and 10 doubles for the Gators.
Easley’s Logan Chapman was named the Player of the Year. The USC signee had a 6-0 record with a 0.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 51 innings. He also contributed at the plate with a .365 average, four homers and 27 RBI.
Northwestern’s Mitch Walters was the coach of the year after leading the Trojans to the Class 5A championship.
American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Carolina Baseball Team
First Team
Logan Chapman, P, Easley; Carmen Mlodzinski, P, Hilton Head Island; Corey Stone, P, Mid-Carolina; Christian Maggio, C, Carolina Forest; Blake Jeter, INF, J.L. Mann; Tristen Hudson, INF, Seneca;Cameron Reeves, INF, Northwestern; Bryce Jackson, INF, Abbeville; Ja’Darius Munford, OF; Jordan Holladay, OF, Sumter; Ward Hacklen, OF, Dutch Fork
Second Team
Bryar Johnson, P, Carolina Forest; Connor O’Rear, P, South Aiken; Jack Stamler, P, J.L. Mann; Bo Taylor, C, South Pointe; John Sendziak, INF, Cane Bay; Aaron Adams, INF, River Bluff; Douglas Angeli, INF, Dorman; Michael Bollinger, INF, Boiling Springs; Donald Hansis, OF, North Myrtle Beach; Payton Young, OF, Palmetto; Chase Roberts, OF, Lugoff-Elgin
Player of Year: Logan Chapman, P, Easley
Coach of Year: Mitch Walters, Northwestern
Comments