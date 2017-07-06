Wyatt Millard, Megan Classer named to All-America soccer teams

Cardinal Newman’s Wyatt Millard and Lexington’s Megan Classer picked up national honors for their big soccer seasons.
Millard and Classer were named to the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Boys and Girls High School All-America Teams, announced Thursday.
The 2016-17 NSCAA High School All-Americans will be recognized during the NSCAA All-American Luncheon at the NSCAA Convention on Jan. 17-21 in Philadelphia.
Millard, a midfielder, had 16 goals and 18 assists in helping Cardinal Newman to the SCISA 3A championship. He also was named South Carolina Gatorade Boys Player of the Year, and first team All-USA selection.
Millard, a Navy signee, also was named to the boys’ NSCAA Scholar All-America team. He was joined by teammate Max Lapin and Heathwood Hall’s John Davis and Aidan Powers.
Cardinal Newman’s Chloe Cobb was named to the girls’ NSCAA Scholar All-America team.
Classer, the Class 5A Player of the Year and College of Charleston commit, finished the season with 28 goals, nine and assists and became Lexington’s all-time leading scorer with one year left. She has 100 goals heading into her senior season.
