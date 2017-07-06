A.C. Flora golfer, Wofford signee headed to U.S. Amateur

Ryan Marter is headed to the U.S. Amateur.
The A.C. Flora graduate shot a 5-under 137 and earned medalist honors at the two-day qualifier at Columbia Country Club. Marter advances to next month’s U.S. Amateur at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California on Aug. 14-20.
Kyle Mueller of Watkinsville, Ga. and Blake Taylor of Atkinson, N.C. were the other two qualifiers out of the 73 golfers in the final round.
Marter shot a 67, which tied for low round of the day, to finish one stroke ahead of Mueller.
Former Gilbert standout Caleb Proveaux is the first alternate.
