A.C. Flora's Ryan Marter was the medalist at the two-day U.S. Amateur qualifier at Columbia Country Club.
High School Sports

July 06, 2017 6:31 PM

A.C. Flora golfer, Wofford signee headed to U.S. Amateur

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Ryan Marter is headed to the U.S. Amateur.

The A.C. Flora graduate shot a 5-under 137 and earned medalist honors at the two-day qualifier at Columbia Country Club. Marter advances to next month’s U.S. Amateur at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California on Aug. 14-20.

Kyle Mueller of Watkinsville, Ga. and Blake Taylor of Atkinson, N.C. were the other two qualifiers out of the 73 golfers in the final round.

Marter shot a 67, which tied for low round of the day, to finish one stroke ahead of Mueller.

Former Gilbert standout Caleb Proveaux is the first alternate.

