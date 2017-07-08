River Bluff’s Ledell found comfort zone in triple jump

D.J. Ledell is competitive, especially when it comes to the triple jump.

The River Bluff High senior hated to lose his favorite event and didn’t do it often during his high school career.

Ledell didn’t lose once in South Carolina during his career as he racked up four state triple jump championships in three classifications. He also won the long jump crown this year for the first time.

In addition to the state championships, he had several individual honors including the South Carolina Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year and has been named The State’s Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

“When it comes to the triple jump, no matter who I face or go against, I always want to beat them. I want to be the best, so you are going to have to beat the best,” Ledell said. “Winning those things made me motivate other people to accomplish their goals and try to make me move on and see what it takes to be a champion, not only in high school, but hopefully in college. It is truly a blessing.”

Ledell avenged his only losses this season. He failed to finish atop the podium at the New Balance Nationals during his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. But this season, the Clemson signee won with a career-best mark of 50-feet, 6-inches.

It was the first time in his career he went over the 50-foot mark, a goal he hoped to achieve before leaving for college.

“He is special,” River Bluff coach Racheed Gause said. “He has the technique, the mindset, power and mentality. He has got it all. He works harder than anybody I ever met. He loves the big crowds and performs well in front of the big crowds. The kid works like none other.”

Ledell didn’t compete in the triple jump until high school because it wasn’t offered.

Early on, Ledell had his doubts about the event. He thought he didn’t have the right technique and was worried about injuries.

But those fears were quickly erased as he went on to win a state championship his freshman year.

Now, Ledell couldn’t see his life without the triple jump. He is hoping for a productive career at Clemson and a shot at the Olympics.

“I never thought I would win at all in the triple jump. But as soon as I started doing it, I had a great passion for it. I really love that event,” Ledell said.