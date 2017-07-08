Westwood’s Diamond Rush pushes through the pain to be 2-time state champion

Diamond Rush has dealt with injuries during her track career at Westwood High, but none were going to stop her this season.

When Rush crossed the finish line in the 200 at the Class 4A state meet, her final high school event, she keeled over in pain but was a champion.

“There was pain and joy when I crossed the finish line, but mostly pain,” Rush said with a smile. “I was in pain when I ran the 100 and had major cramps during most of the state. But I was going to make sure I got through the 200, so when I crossed the finish line, that is when I let the body shut down.”

Rush won the 100 and the 200 in the Class 4A meet and came in fifth with the Redhawks’ 4x100 relay team. That performance helped the senior earn The State’s Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year honors.

The first-place finishes were Rush’s goals coming into the season after finishing third in both events at the state championships the year before.

“I was hungry after last year’s loss, and I wanted to overcome obstacles from last year and to better myself this year,” Rush said. “It was very precious I won this year. It was unbelievable. Over the past three years, I faced so many injuries and obstacles and I finally got to the place I wanted to be. I was just awestruck and humbled by the experience.”

Rush will continue running in college at Charleston Southern. Not bad for someone who didn’t want to get started in the sport to begin with. But Rush’s grandma insisted she get involved in an extra-circular activity and picked her up late from school on purpose so she had to go to track practice that day.

“If she wouldn’t have pushed me, I wouldn’t have the honors and accolades I collected over the years. I’m blessed to have her motivate me like that,” Rush said.

Rush got plenty of support from her brother, D.J. Ledell, a five-time state champion at River Bluff who was The State’s Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year as well as South Carolina Gatorade Player of Year.

The two spent a lot of their spring break training and encouraging each other.

“I’m very proud of him, and I think we push each other. He is the motivation that encourages me,” Rush said. “He is a quiet guy, and we have a lot of laughs together.”