The 2017 All-Midlands Girls Track and Field Team

Girls Track and Field Team
Sharnae Alston (Blythewood); Tajz Bradley (Camden); Jasmine Brown (Westwood); Lauren Caughman (Batesburg-Leesville); Shandora Cheesboro (Batesburg-Leesville); Nadia Deas (Heathwood Hall); Syteria Dorsey (Columbia); Johnaida Eliscar (Ridge View); Lauren Gordon (Keenan); Taily’e Holmes Holmes (Irmo); Cailah Hicklin (Lower Richland); Jayla Jamison (Airport); Jaymie Lindo (A.C. Flora); Maryah Nasir (Heathwood Hall); Cleo Ogburu (Hammond); Keionna Ray (Blythewood); Diamond Rush (Westwood); JoAnn Smiling (A.C. Flora); Ty-Layshia West (Batesburg-Leesville); Rachael Whittaker (Heathwood Hall)
Honorable Mention
Raynie Alexander (Pelion); Kathleen Alldeen (Dreher); Rhone Allen (White Knoll); Shani’a Bellamy (Richland Northeast); Mackenzie Blair (A.C. Flora); Trenell Boyd (Fairfield Central); Alliyah Brooks (Ridge View); Mekayla Brown (Ridge View); Kasha Bryant (Richland Northeast); Taylor Buchanan (Irmo); Jerrica Covington (White Knoll); Mary Grace Deboer (Ben Lippen); Olivia Downs (Chapin); Lyndsey Ebener (Brookland-Cayce); Jayreonna Feaster (Richland Northeast); Mallory Haney (Irmo); Janie Hicks (Heathwood Hall); Keayra Jackson (Blythewood); Chazae Jackson (Brookland-Cayce); Noelle Jackson (Dutch Fork); Anna Jenkins (Dutch Fork); DeDe Johnson (Irmo); Emily Letts (Ben Lippen); Lanaya Martin (Ridge View); Nyfayshia Merritt (Batesburg-Leesville); Lily Meetze (Ben Lippen); Ashley Mitchell (Blythewood); Morgan McLeod (Spring Valley); Yahnique Miller (Columbia); Kayla Racine (Westwood); Celena Raiford (Dreher); Pippa Richter (A.C. Flora); Chalayna Scott (Spring Valley); Marie Smith (Blythewood); Riley Stuart (River Bluff); Louise Tester (Heathwood Hall); Erin Taylor (Ben Lippen); Mikayla Turner (Hammond); Hannah Twine (A.C. Flora); Jasmyn Washington (Richland Northeast); Gabby Washington (Keenan); Rebecca Washington (Keenan); Kiara Washington (Keenan)
Athlete of Year
Diamond Rush, Westwood
The Midlands Track and Field team was based on their finishes in state meets.
Lou Bezjak
Comments