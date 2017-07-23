Chapin-Newberry stays alive in S.C. Legion tournament

SUMTER Chapin-Newberry used a big comeback to stay alive in the South Carolina American Legion state tournament.
Post 193/24 trailed 7-1 going into the bottom of the seventh but scored nine runs over the final three innings for the 10-9 victory over Fort Mill. Preston Farmer’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth capped the comeback.
Chapin-Newberry will play the Gaffney-Rock Hill loser Monday at 3 p.m.
Trey Huber picked up the win in relief. Farmer drove in three runs to lead Chapin-Newberry. Andrew Livingston had two RBI.
Comments