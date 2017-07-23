Lugoff-Elgin standout commits to Texas baseball

Lugoff-Elgin all-state baseball player Chase Roberts has made his college choice again.
Roberts verbally committed to play baseball at the University of Texas on Sunday. The move comes eight days after decomitting from Clemson.
“Very humbled and excited to say that I have committed to the University of Texas to play the game I love,” Roberts posted on Twitter.
Roberts hit .338 with 21 RBI and was 5-1 with 0.88 ERA on the mound for Lugoff-Elgin. He was a Class 4A all-state and American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Carolina Baseball Team selection.
This summer, Roberts played with the Evoshield Canes National team which won 17U WWBA National Championship team earlier this month in Georgia.
