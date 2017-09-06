Wednesday’s high school scoreboard

High schools
Golf
Gilbert 197, North Augusta 201
Gilbert scores: Ally Moss 45, Kaylee Price 46, Mere Price 52, Anna Moss & Carrie Sharpe 54.
Volleyball
Newberry 3, Saluda 0
25-21, 25-18, 25-15
FOOTBALL
Schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Pinewood Prep at Heathwood Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Ben Lippen at Hammond
Blythewood at Westwood
C.A. Johnson at North
Cardinal Newman at Laurence Manning
Chapin at Newberry
Cheraw at Camden
Columbia at Lee Central
Eau Claire at Lamar
Gilbert at Airport
Laurens at Irmo
Lexington at North Augusta
Lugoff-Elgin at A.C. Flora (Memorial Stadium)
Newberry Academy at Wardlaw Academy
Northside Christian at Richard Winn
North Central at Timmonsville
Mid-Carolina at Batesburg-Leesville
Richland Northeast at Lower Richland
Ridge View at Fairfield Central
Dreher at River Bluff
Summerville at Dutch Fork
Sumter at Spring Valley
Keenan at White Knoll
