Wednesday’s high school scoreboard

September 06, 2017 11:10 PM

High schools

Golf

Gilbert 197, North Augusta 201

Gilbert scores: Ally Moss 45, Kaylee Price 46, Mere Price 52, Anna Moss & Carrie Sharpe 54.

Volleyball

Newberry 3, Saluda 0

25-21, 25-18, 25-15

FOOTBALL

Schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Pinewood Prep at Heathwood Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Ben Lippen at Hammond

Blythewood at Westwood

C.A. Johnson at North

Cardinal Newman at Laurence Manning

Chapin at Newberry

Cheraw at Camden

Columbia at Lee Central

Eau Claire at Lamar

Gilbert at Airport

Laurens at Irmo

Lexington at North Augusta

Lugoff-Elgin at A.C. Flora (Memorial Stadium)

Newberry Academy at Wardlaw Academy

Northside Christian at Richard Winn

North Central at Timmonsville

Mid-Carolina at Batesburg-Leesville

Richland Northeast at Lower Richland

Ridge View at Fairfield Central

Dreher at River Bluff

Summerville at Dutch Fork

Sumter at Spring Valley

Keenan at White Knoll

