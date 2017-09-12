Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOLS
Girls Tennis
River Bluff 6, Lexington 0
Singles: Claire Floyd (RB) def. Callie Lewis 6-4, 6-1; Victoria Votion (RB) def. Rebecca Bryan 6-1, 6-1; Liyin Zhu (RB) def. Reet Verma 6-2, 6-0; Elizabeth Roquemore (RB) def. Caroline Goodman 6-1, 6-4; Kiana Thatcher (RB) def. Emmie Thompson 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Shelby Byers and Jillian Leitzsey (RB) def. Maryann Garvin and Emma Whetsell 6-2, 6-0. Record: L: 1-2.
White Knoll 5, Irmo 1
Singles: Kiya Davis (I) def. Khloe Lee 6-4, 6-1; Kallie Lee (WK) def. Vanessa Johnson7-6, 6-2; Leah Hooks (WK) def. Mikaili Gilliard 6-2, 6-1; Candice Govan (WK) def. Ella Faust 6-1, 6-2; Abbey Huff (WK) def. Isis Wells (I) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Kate Wood and Ashton Van Putten (WK) def. Lyndsay Brown and Saanu Cherukumalli 6-1, 6-0.
Blythewood 5, Dutch Fork 1
Singles: Erica Zippel (B) def. Morgan Campanella 6-2, 6-0; Hannah Myers (B) def. Megan Barkley 7-5, 6-1; Celine Robinson (DF) def. Sophie Carlton 5-7, 7-5, 1-0; Jordan Slagle (B) def. Grayson Galloway 6-2, 6-1; Emma Horan (B) def. Amelia Morton 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Rachel Truitt/Kinsey Todd (B) def. Laura and Cara Shuler 6-3, 6-1.
Girls Golf
Ridgeview 241, A.C .Flora 268
at Lin-Rick GC
Medalists: RV: Imani Belton 47. ACF: Gracie McCoy 64
Football
Schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Bethune Bowman at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)
Camden at West Florence
Irmo at Blythewood
Friday
A.C. Flora at Richland Northeast
Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda
Beaufort Academy at Northside Christian
Calhoun County at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)
Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall
Chapin at Brookland-Cayce
Gray Collegiate at Pelion
Hammond at Orangeburg Prep
Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning
Keenan at Columbia (Bolden Stadium)
Eau Claire at Lewisville
Lower Richland at Chester
Mid-Carolina at Ninety-Six
Newberry at Fairfield Central
North Central at Andrew Jackson
North Augusta at White Knoll
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Airport
Porter-Gaud at Ben Lippen
Richard Winn at Newberry Academy
River Bluff at Dutch Fork
South Aiken at Lugoff-Elgin
Spring Valley at Lexington
Swansea at Barnwell
Union County at Ridge View
