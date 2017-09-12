High School Sports

Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

September 12, 2017 10:16 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

Girls Tennis

River Bluff 6, Lexington 0

Singles: Claire Floyd (RB) def. Callie Lewis 6-4, 6-1; Victoria Votion (RB) def. Rebecca Bryan 6-1, 6-1; Liyin Zhu (RB) def. Reet Verma 6-2, 6-0; Elizabeth Roquemore (RB) def. Caroline Goodman 6-1, 6-4; Kiana Thatcher (RB) def. Emmie Thompson 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Shelby Byers and Jillian Leitzsey (RB) def. Maryann Garvin and Emma Whetsell 6-2, 6-0. Record: L: 1-2.

White Knoll 5, Irmo 1

Singles: Kiya Davis (I) def. Khloe Lee 6-4, 6-1; Kallie Lee (WK) def. Vanessa Johnson7-6, 6-2; Leah Hooks (WK) def. Mikaili Gilliard 6-2, 6-1; Candice Govan (WK) def. Ella Faust 6-1, 6-2; Abbey Huff (WK) def. Isis Wells (I) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Kate Wood and Ashton Van Putten (WK) def. Lyndsay Brown and Saanu Cherukumalli 6-1, 6-0.

Blythewood 5, Dutch Fork 1

Singles: Erica Zippel (B) def. Morgan Campanella 6-2, 6-0; Hannah Myers (B) def. Megan Barkley 7-5, 6-1; Celine Robinson (DF) def. Sophie Carlton 5-7, 7-5, 1-0; Jordan Slagle (B) def. Grayson Galloway 6-2, 6-1; Emma Horan (B) def. Amelia Morton 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Rachel Truitt/Kinsey Todd (B) def. Laura and Cara Shuler 6-3, 6-1.

Girls Golf

Ridgeview 241, A.C .Flora 268

at Lin-Rick GC

Medalists: RV: Imani Belton 47. ACF: Gracie McCoy 64

Football

Schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Bethune Bowman at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)

Camden at West Florence

Irmo at Blythewood

Friday

A.C. Flora at Richland Northeast

Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda

Beaufort Academy at Northside Christian

Calhoun County at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)

Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall

Chapin at Brookland-Cayce

Gray Collegiate at Pelion

Hammond at Orangeburg Prep

Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning

Keenan at Columbia (Bolden Stadium)

Eau Claire at Lewisville

Lower Richland at Chester

Mid-Carolina at Ninety-Six

Newberry at Fairfield Central

North Central at Andrew Jackson

North Augusta at White Knoll

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Airport

Porter-Gaud at Ben Lippen

Richard Winn at Newberry Academy

River Bluff at Dutch Fork

South Aiken at Lugoff-Elgin

Spring Valley at Lexington

Swansea at Barnwell

Union County at Ridge View

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hammond coach Erik Kimrey pregame speech: Play for each other

Hammond coach Erik Kimrey pregame speech: Play for each other 2:09

Hammond coach Erik Kimrey pregame speech: Play for each other
Postgame reaction from Hammond's win over Ben Lippen 2:32

Postgame reaction from Hammond's win over Ben Lippen
Highlights: Hammond takes down Ben Lippen 1:42

Highlights: Hammond takes down Ben Lippen

View More Video