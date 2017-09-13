Wednesday’s high school scoreboard

Volleyball
Strom Thurmond 3, Gilbert 1
25-12, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23
Football
Schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Camden at West Florence
Irmo at Blythewood
Friday
A.C. Flora at Richland Northeast
Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda
Beaufort Academy at Northside Christian
Bethune Bowman vs. C.A. Johnson (At Lower Richland)
Calhoun County at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)
Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall
Chapin at Brookland-Cayce
Gray Collegiate at Pelion
Hammond at Orangeburg Prep
Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning
Keenan at Columbia (Bolden Stadium)
Eau Claire at Lewisville
Lower Richland at Chester
Mid-Carolina at Ninety Six
Newberry at Fairfield Central
North Central at Andrew Jackson
North Augusta at White Knoll
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Airport
Porter-Gaud at Ben Lippen
Richard Winn at Newberry Academy
River Bluff at Dutch Fork
South Aiken at Lugoff-Elgin
Spring Valley at Lexington
Swansea at Barnwell
Union County at Ridge View
