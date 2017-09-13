High School Sports

Wednesday’s high school scoreboard

September 13, 2017 10:53 PM

Volleyball

Strom Thurmond 3, Gilbert 1

25-12, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23

Football

Schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Camden at West Florence

Irmo at Blythewood

Friday

A.C. Flora at Richland Northeast

Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda

Beaufort Academy at Northside Christian

Bethune Bowman vs. C.A. Johnson (At Lower Richland)

Calhoun County at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)

Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall

Chapin at Brookland-Cayce

Gray Collegiate at Pelion

Hammond at Orangeburg Prep

Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning

Keenan at Columbia (Bolden Stadium)

Eau Claire at Lewisville

Lower Richland at Chester

Mid-Carolina at Ninety Six

Newberry at Fairfield Central

North Central at Andrew Jackson

North Augusta at White Knoll

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Airport

Porter-Gaud at Ben Lippen

Richard Winn at Newberry Academy

River Bluff at Dutch Fork

South Aiken at Lugoff-Elgin

Spring Valley at Lexington

Swansea at Barnwell

Union County at Ridge View

