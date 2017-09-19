High School Sports

Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

September 19, 2017 10:28 PM

High School

GIRLS GOLF

SC Girls Coaches Polls

Class 5A

1. Lexington, 2. Blythewood, 3. Boiling Springs, 4. Dorman, 5. Byrnes, 6. Wando, 7. River Bluff, 8. Ft Dorchester, 9. Carolina Forest, 10. Gaffney.

Class 4A

1. St. James, 2. Daniel, 3. Greenville, 4. Pickens, 5. Wren, 6. Hilton Head, 7. Travelers Rest, 8. Hartsville, 9. York, 10. Chapin.

Class A-3A

1. Oceanside, 2. Bluffton, 3. May River, 4. St Joseph’s, 5. Bishop England, 6. Pendleton, 7. Emerald, 8. Christ Church, 9. Ware Shoals, 10. Gilbert.

Cardinal Newman 195, Spring Valley 224

at The Woodlands CC

Medalists: CN: Lextyn Petz 40. SV: Payton Starmack 44. Heathwood Hall Individual: Olivia Antonetti 43.

Gilbert 189, White Knoll 241

Medalists: WK: Alexis Hodge 41. G: Kaylee Price 42, also Ally Moss 45, Mere Price 49, Anna Moss 53.

Girls Tennis

Blythewood 5, Lexington 1

Singles: Erica Zippel (BWH) def. Callie Lewis 6-2, 6-0; Hannah Myers (BWH) def. Rebecca Bryan 6-3, 6-0; Sophie Carlton (BWH) def. Reet Verma 6-2, 6-4; Jordan Slagle (BWH) def. Caroline Goodman 6-0, 6-0; Emmie Thompson (LHS) def. Emma Horan 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Rachel Truitt and Kinsey Todd Leitzsey (BWH) def. Maryann Garvin and Emma Whetsell 6-3, 6-4.

River Bluff 5, Spring Valley 1

Singles: Claire Floyd (SV) def. Crawford Latham 6-4, 6-1; Victoria Votion (RB) Chyna Thompson 6-3, 6-3; Ligon Zhu (RB) def. Kate McMillan 6-1, 6-0; Maegan Tognen (RB) def. Chloe Vandenberg 6-1, 6-2; Kiana Thatcher (RB) def. Na’ama Hoffman 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Elizabeth Roquemore/Elli Delk (RB) def. Pallavi Rao/Taylor Williams 7-6, 6-2.

Dutch Fork 6, White Knoll 0

Singles: Celine Robinson (DF) d. Khloe Lee 6-0, 6-1; Grayson Galloway (DF) d. Kallie Lee 6-0, 6-3; Amelia Morton (DF) d. Leah Hooks 7-6, 7-6; Cara Shuler (DF) d. Abbey Huff 6-0, 6-4; Daniela Bakker (DF) d. Kate Wood 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Laura Shuler and Gracie Burkett (DF) d. Jesse Grillo and Ashton Van Putten 6-2, 6-0.

Ridge View 6, York 0

Singles: Hope Goodwin (RV) def. Madison Cummings 6-1, 6-0; Yana Udani (RV) def. Ally Morales 6-3, 3-6, 10-3; Anika Kelley (RV) def. Madison Bryant 6-3, 6-0; Ferrin Thompson (RV) def. Emma Patterson 6-4, 6-2; Kimari Farr (RV) def. Breonna Moss 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Mykaela Werdenie/Ogechi Nitasgwe (RV) def. Emily Knight/Tatyana Douglas 6-3, 6-4.

Gilbert 5, Pelion 0

Singles: Lydia Roxburgh (G) d Rebekka Braziel 6-0, 6-1; Abby Kandare (G) d Megan Cribb 6-0, 6-0; Emily Miller (G) d Ava Miller 6-0, 6-0; Emily Lewis (G) d Alex Wise 6-1, 6-1; Metta Watkins (G) d Angela Moreland 6-2, 6-3.

Late Monday

Brookland-Cayce 5, Irmo 1

Singles: Madison Conwell (B) d. Kiya Davis 6-0, 6-0; Kelsy White (B) d. Vanessa Johnson 6-3, 6-3; Aubrey Ellisor (B) d. Mikailli Gilliard 6-2, 6-2; Katie Welch (B) d. Ella Faust 6-0, 6-3; Riley Moore (B) d. Isis Wells 6-3, 5-7 10-7. Doubles: Lindsay Brow/ Saanvi Cherukumalli (I) won by default.

A.C. Flora 5, Heathwood Hall 2

ACF winners: Pleasant, Sandlin, Gann, Acco/Pleasant, Coble/Misenheime.

Volleyball

Heathwood Hall 3, Ben Lippen 1

25-14, 25-19, 18-25, 28-26.

Gilbert 3, Pelion 0

25-8, 25-15, 25-19.

Keenan 3, Saluda 1

20-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-13.

Ninety Six 3, Saluda 0

25-14, 25-12, 25-21.

football

Friday’s Schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

A.C. Flora at Fairfield Central

Abbeville at Mid-Carolina

Ben Lippen at Pinewood Prep

Blythewood at River Bluff

Brookland-Cayce at Gray Collegiate (At Spirit Communications Park)

Camden at North Myrtle Beach

Columbia at Pelion

Dutch Fork at Westwood

Gilbert at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)

Hammond at Cardinal Newman

Lancaster at Lugoff-Elgin

Lewisville at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)

Lexington at Irmo

Ninety-Six at Saluda

North Central at Great Falls

Northside Christian at Wardlaw

Porter Gaud at Heathwood Hall

Richard Winn at Clarendon Hall

Richland Northeast at Airport

Silver Bluff at Swansea

White Knoll at Spring Valley

