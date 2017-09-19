Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School
GIRLS GOLF
SC Girls Coaches Polls
Class 5A
1. Lexington, 2. Blythewood, 3. Boiling Springs, 4. Dorman, 5. Byrnes, 6. Wando, 7. River Bluff, 8. Ft Dorchester, 9. Carolina Forest, 10. Gaffney.
Class 4A
1. St. James, 2. Daniel, 3. Greenville, 4. Pickens, 5. Wren, 6. Hilton Head, 7. Travelers Rest, 8. Hartsville, 9. York, 10. Chapin.
Class A-3A
1. Oceanside, 2. Bluffton, 3. May River, 4. St Joseph’s, 5. Bishop England, 6. Pendleton, 7. Emerald, 8. Christ Church, 9. Ware Shoals, 10. Gilbert.
Cardinal Newman 195, Spring Valley 224
at The Woodlands CC
Medalists: CN: Lextyn Petz 40. SV: Payton Starmack 44. Heathwood Hall Individual: Olivia Antonetti 43.
Gilbert 189, White Knoll 241
Medalists: WK: Alexis Hodge 41. G: Kaylee Price 42, also Ally Moss 45, Mere Price 49, Anna Moss 53.
Girls Tennis
Blythewood 5, Lexington 1
Singles: Erica Zippel (BWH) def. Callie Lewis 6-2, 6-0; Hannah Myers (BWH) def. Rebecca Bryan 6-3, 6-0; Sophie Carlton (BWH) def. Reet Verma 6-2, 6-4; Jordan Slagle (BWH) def. Caroline Goodman 6-0, 6-0; Emmie Thompson (LHS) def. Emma Horan 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Rachel Truitt and Kinsey Todd Leitzsey (BWH) def. Maryann Garvin and Emma Whetsell 6-3, 6-4.
River Bluff 5, Spring Valley 1
Singles: Claire Floyd (SV) def. Crawford Latham 6-4, 6-1; Victoria Votion (RB) Chyna Thompson 6-3, 6-3; Ligon Zhu (RB) def. Kate McMillan 6-1, 6-0; Maegan Tognen (RB) def. Chloe Vandenberg 6-1, 6-2; Kiana Thatcher (RB) def. Na’ama Hoffman 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Elizabeth Roquemore/Elli Delk (RB) def. Pallavi Rao/Taylor Williams 7-6, 6-2.
Dutch Fork 6, White Knoll 0
Singles: Celine Robinson (DF) d. Khloe Lee 6-0, 6-1; Grayson Galloway (DF) d. Kallie Lee 6-0, 6-3; Amelia Morton (DF) d. Leah Hooks 7-6, 7-6; Cara Shuler (DF) d. Abbey Huff 6-0, 6-4; Daniela Bakker (DF) d. Kate Wood 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Laura Shuler and Gracie Burkett (DF) d. Jesse Grillo and Ashton Van Putten 6-2, 6-0.
Ridge View 6, York 0
Singles: Hope Goodwin (RV) def. Madison Cummings 6-1, 6-0; Yana Udani (RV) def. Ally Morales 6-3, 3-6, 10-3; Anika Kelley (RV) def. Madison Bryant 6-3, 6-0; Ferrin Thompson (RV) def. Emma Patterson 6-4, 6-2; Kimari Farr (RV) def. Breonna Moss 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Mykaela Werdenie/Ogechi Nitasgwe (RV) def. Emily Knight/Tatyana Douglas 6-3, 6-4.
Gilbert 5, Pelion 0
Singles: Lydia Roxburgh (G) d Rebekka Braziel 6-0, 6-1; Abby Kandare (G) d Megan Cribb 6-0, 6-0; Emily Miller (G) d Ava Miller 6-0, 6-0; Emily Lewis (G) d Alex Wise 6-1, 6-1; Metta Watkins (G) d Angela Moreland 6-2, 6-3.
Late Monday
Brookland-Cayce 5, Irmo 1
Singles: Madison Conwell (B) d. Kiya Davis 6-0, 6-0; Kelsy White (B) d. Vanessa Johnson 6-3, 6-3; Aubrey Ellisor (B) d. Mikailli Gilliard 6-2, 6-2; Katie Welch (B) d. Ella Faust 6-0, 6-3; Riley Moore (B) d. Isis Wells 6-3, 5-7 10-7. Doubles: Lindsay Brow/ Saanvi Cherukumalli (I) won by default.
A.C. Flora 5, Heathwood Hall 2
ACF winners: Pleasant, Sandlin, Gann, Acco/Pleasant, Coble/Misenheime.
Volleyball
Heathwood Hall 3, Ben Lippen 1
25-14, 25-19, 18-25, 28-26.
Gilbert 3, Pelion 0
25-8, 25-15, 25-19.
Keenan 3, Saluda 1
20-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-13.
Ninety Six 3, Saluda 0
25-14, 25-12, 25-21.
football
Friday’s Schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m.
A.C. Flora at Fairfield Central
Abbeville at Mid-Carolina
Ben Lippen at Pinewood Prep
Blythewood at River Bluff
Brookland-Cayce at Gray Collegiate (At Spirit Communications Park)
Camden at North Myrtle Beach
Columbia at Pelion
Dutch Fork at Westwood
Gilbert at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)
Hammond at Cardinal Newman
Lancaster at Lugoff-Elgin
Lewisville at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)
Lexington at Irmo
Ninety-Six at Saluda
North Central at Great Falls
Northside Christian at Wardlaw
Porter Gaud at Heathwood Hall
Richard Winn at Clarendon Hall
Richland Northeast at Airport
Silver Bluff at Swansea
White Knoll at Spring Valley
